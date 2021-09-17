Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Sponsored Content

Game On! Fun-Filled Buys to Make Family Night Even Better

By ,

Game night3

Credit: Shutterstock

Game-Night Secret!

Complete your next big family game night with delish meals featuring Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat! The microwaveable pouches — which are microwaved in 90 seconds — offer tasty flavors the whole family will love like Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. Each savory variety can serve as a simple-to-make mouthwatering side dish, or as the base of a tempting main course. Try mixing into a veggie sauté with black beans, or serve alongside grilled chicken and vegetables. Easy for you and a hit with your kiddos. Win win! Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat, $2.19 each, available at retailers nationwide. Find a location nearest you.

rice a roni

This gorgeous deck will elevate any coffee table and is perfect for rounds of Rummy, Crazy Eights, War and more card games. Crate & Barrel Shinola Playing Cards, $15, crateandbarrel.com.

cards

Sharpen your vocabulary and cognitive skills — while having a blast! — with a fan-favorite word game for up to four players. Winning Solutions Linen Book Scrabble Game Vintage Edition, $40, macys.com.

Scrrabble

Laugh until you cry as you you answer silly questions about your loved ones and perform goofy challenges like doing impressions and telling jokes! Do You Really Know Your Family? A Fun Family Game Filled with Conversation Starters and Challenges, $25,amazon.com.

family

Compete against your nearest and dearest as you go from rags to riches and see who the savviest one of the group really is! Hasbro Monopoly Board Game, $21, target.com.

monopoly

The Queen’s Gambit! Kids and adults alike will love this bright, modern chess and checkers set. Sunny Life Lucite Chess & Checkers, $220, sunnylife.com.

chess

Good for competitive souls: Negotiate and strategize with one another to build the most settlements and cities. Catan Studio Settlers of Catan Board Game, $44, target.com.

catan

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE