A Salacious Sidecar Variation — Tribe’s CBD Between The Sheets 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Supposedly named for its “vigorous” effects, Between the Sheets is one doozie of a Prohibition-era drink. Although this cocktail is similar to a Sidecar, it has a little extra booze to keep you cruisin’ all night long. Anyone who loves old-timey drinks with plenty of punch is going to have fun mixing this oft-neglected classic.

To give this drink an extra kick, please don’t forget to add Tribe’s CBD oil. Just a touch of our high-quality CBD oil is enough to give you a boost in confidence.

CBD Between The Sheets Cocktail

As mentioned in the intro, Between the Sheets is one of the most popular Sidecar variations. But just how different is this cocktail from its more famous predecessor?

Well, if you’ve read Tribe’s CBD Sidecar recipe, then you know a standard Sidecar should have a sugar-rim garnish. Between the Sheets, however, doesn’t include this feature. While this might sound like a not-so-important omission, you’d be surprised how much this dash of sugar changes the experience of your cocktail.

The other significant difference between these drinks is the inclusion of rum. A classic Sidecar shouldn’t have rum, while Between the Sheets must have it.

Since rum plays a crucial role in this cocktail’s unique flavor, most mixologists recommend using the highest-quality brand available. This is one cocktail where a well-aged rum’s unique flavors will shine through.

Ingredients

¾ oz rum

1 oz Cointreau

¾ oz Cognac

½ oz Lemon Juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour rum, Cointreau, Cognac, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil

Although many cocktails have super-sexy names, there’s little evidence to suggest alcohol is an aphrodisiac. In fact, new scientific research suggests alcohol may have the opposite effect on a person’s libido.

Many scientists now believe alcohol could increase the production of the hormone angiotensin. Unfortunately for men, too much angiotensin may cause erectile dysfunction. Researchers also claim too much alcohol could make it more difficult for women to feel pleasure during sex.

However, it’s not all bad news for alcohol and libido. In fact, some doctors claim a tiny amount of alcohol could reduce inhibitions, thus leading to an increase in sexual desire. However, you must keep your alcohol dose low for it to have a positive effect on libido. This truly is a case where “less is more!”

Can Tribe’s CBD Improve Your Love Life?

In recent years, there have been a lot of theories about CBD’s supposed aphrodisiac qualities. Truthfully, there’s no evidence supporting the claim that CBD helps people “between the sheets.” However, since CBD seems to have anti-anxiety properties, there’s a good chance it could relieve your pre-date jitters. So, if you’re nervous before meeting a potential soulmate, you may want to down a dropperful of Tribe’s CBD oil beforehand.

Related: How does Tribe CBD compare to other big brands in the CBD industry? Click here to check out Real Tested CBD’s independent lab test results and review. Brining the transparency in CBD directly to you.