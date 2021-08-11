Go For The Gold With Tribe CBD’s Olympic Cocktail 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Olympic Games are always an exciting event…but especially in 2021! After the struggles we’ve all gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s refreshing to see the world come together to celebrate athletic excellence and determination.

If you’re planning on rooting for Team USA with friends this year, you should have a few of Tribe’s CBD cocktails on hand. Arguably, the best-named cocktail for this occasion is the Olympic. Don’t forget to add a dab of Tribe CBD oil for an extra jolt of excitement.

CBD Olympic Cocktail Recipe

While the modern Olympics date back to the late 19th century, Ancient Greeks initially created these games to appease the mighty god Zeus. With such a long history, there are hundreds of Olympics-related facts you could use to impress your friends. Here are just a few of the most fascinating “Olympic ice breakers” you could use while mixing your Olympic CBD cocktail.

Pigeon shooting was a recognized sport in the 1900 Olympics.

According to the Olympic Charter, gold medals only need to contain six grams of pure gold.

Rather than compete again, 2nd place pole vaulters Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe mixed bronze and silver medals in the 1936 Olympics.

It wasn’t till 2012’s London Olympics that every competing nation had female athletes on their teams.

Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller won five gold medals for swimming.

Gymnasium is Greek for “School for Naked Exercise.”

Ingredients

¾ oz brandy

¾ oz Triple Sec

¾ oz orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange peel, garnish

Directions

Mix brandy, Triple Sec, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange peel

CBD has become increasingly trendy in the athletic community. Indeed, it’s hard to find a professional sport nowadays with a few CBD fanatics in its league.

This begs the question: Is CBD legal to take during game day? Hemp is legal under the 2018 US Farm Bill, but does that make CBD OK in international sports?

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, CBD is no longer a banned substance. As long as athletes use CBD products from a hemp plant with ≤ 0.3 percent THC, there’s no issue adding this cannabinoid to your game plan.

