Dr. Igor’s Gluten Free Oven Fried Chicken Recipe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Baked Chicken Drumsticks marinated in Buttermilk and Various Spices with a Crunchy Panko, Flaxseed and Hemp Heart Crust

GLUTEN-FREE/KETO/LOW-CARB/MEDITERRANEAN/PALEO

Total Time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Marinating Time: 4 hours or overnight

Cook Time: 30-35 minutes

Makes: 6 drumsticks

Allergens: dairy, seeds, tree nuts

Next time you’re craving fried chicken, try this healthy alternative instead! These baked chicken drumsticks pack a nutrient dense crust with the perfect crunch by using omega-fatty acid rich hemp hearts, fiber laden ground flax seeds, low glycemic quinoa flour, and gluten-free panko breadcrumbs. The fat content is heavily reduced by brushing hemp oil on the chicken before baking, instead of deep frying. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice and enjoy with a simple salad with mixed lettuces.

Related: Click here for some simple tricks and tips to getting started on cooking with CBD.

Ingredients

—————————————–

MARINATED CHICKEN

6 large chicken drumsticks

1-½ cup of buttermilk

½ teaspoon of cayenne

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of ground coriander

½ teaspoon of dried thyme

½ teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of white pepper

½ teaspoon of dried sage

½ teaspoon of celery salt

½ teaspoon of pink Himalayan or sea salt

DREDGE

⅔ cup of gluten-free panko breadcrumbs

⅔ cup of quinoa flour

¼ cup of ground flaxseeds

¼ cup of hemp hearts

OTHER

Hemp oil for brushing the chicken before baking

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Marinated chicken: In a big mixing bowl, combine the buttermilk with all the seasonings and whisk together. Submerge the drumsticks in the spiced buttermilk and marinate for 4 hours or overnight for best results.

2.) Dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the panko, quinoa flour, flaxseed and hemp. Prepare a baking tray lined with parchment paper and a roasting rack. Remove a drumstick from the marinade, scraping the extra liquid off the sides of the bowl, cover in the prepared crust, and lay it on the roasting rack. Continue for the rest of the chicken.

3.) Bake: Set an oven to 375°F. Brush the chicken with hemp oil and bake for 20 minutes. Flip each drumstick using tongs and continue to bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F and the crust is golden brown and crispy.

4.) Finishing touches: If desired, season with more salt and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and salad greens, enjoy!

Tips

—————————————–

Brush the chicken with a generous amount of oil. This encourages a crispier crust on your drumsticks

Using a roasting rack is optional, but it does make for a crunchier outer layer.

Go ahead and deep fry the chicken if you like. Heat a pot of oil or a deep fryer to 350°F and fry until the internal temperature reaches 165°F, or for about 15-18 minutes.

The measuring for the crust will be more than what you need, but for anything I dredge, I like to have extra. This prevents big clumps and instills an even coating for your chicken.

Q&A

—————————————–

Can I use a different cut from the chicken? Yes! Bone-in thighs cook for about the same time as drumsticks, boneless thighs cook for about 20-23 minutes, boneless breast meat for 15-20, and chicken tenders for 10-12 minutes. Times will change depending on how big your chicken pieces are, so it’s best to be certain and use a meat thermometer. Chicken must be cooked at an internal temperature of 165°F

What other gluten-free flours can I use instead of quinoa flour? In this recipe these will work as a good substitution: brown rice flour, amaranth flour, coconut flour, buckwheat flour and oat flour.

Related: Could CBD be the missing link in your weight loss journey? Click here to learn more about how CBD could help you achiev