Dr. Igor’s Hemp & Nut Brownie Cups Recipe

Fudgy Dark Chocolate Brownie Cups studded with Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Almonds & Hemp Hearts, topped with Flaky Salt

OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes: 20 brownies

Allergens: egg, dairy, nuts, seeds, wheat

These cute portion sized cups of decadence are quintessential in every home baker’s recipe arsenal. These brownie cups are super fudgy and are filled with semisweet dark chocolate, a variety of toasted nuts, vitamin rich hemp hearts and just a touch of coffee and crunchy sea salt to wake up all those flavors.

Portion these babies up in a muffin mold so every brownie is exactly the same size, bake to gooey perfection and serve as is or a la mode with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream!

Ingredients

1 cup / ½ lb of unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons of hemp oil

½ cup of hazelnuts, skinned and chopped

½ cup of walnuts, chopped

¼ cup of sliced or slivered almonds

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

1-¼ cups of white sugar

1 cup of brown sugar

4 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of brewed coffee or ½ tablespoon of instant coffee in 1 tablespoon of water

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

8 oz of semi-sweet dark chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt to sprinkle on top

Steps

1.) Preheat an oven to 350°F. Melt your butter in a pan with the hemp oil. Pour the butter into a bowl or stand mixer if you’re using one. In the same pan, lightly toast all your nuts and the hemp hearts under medium low heat, carefully watching to avoid burning, for 3-5 minutes.

2.) For the batter, add the sugar in the melted butter and whisk to combine. Add the eggs, coffee, vanilla extract and salt, beat on high or whisk vigorously until fully incorporated for 1-2 minutes. Sift in the flour and cocoa powder. Add the toasted nuts and hemp hearts and fold everything together with a spatula to avoid overbeating.

3.) Scoop the batter in a silicone muffin mold or a muffin cup lined muffin baking tray, about 20 portions. Bake the brownies in the oven for 18-22 minutes, a shorter time will give you fudgier brownies and a longer time will lend more of a crunch. Let the brownies cool in the muffin mold for 10 minutes, remove onto a baking rack and enjoy!

Tips

Storing and shelf life: keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days, in the refrigerator for up to 8 days, and in the freezer for up to 3 months

Serving: microwave for 10-15 seconds and eat as is, or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a handful of mixed nuts as an extra garnish

Other nuts to mix in: pecans, pinenuts, slivered almonds, macadamia nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, peanuts and pistachios

Use milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet dark chocolate chips for a sweeter brownie

Do not overmix the batter, your brownies will be dense!

Add a dropperful of CBD oil to your batter for a boosted healthy brownie.

