Dr. Igor’s Gluten-Free Savory Kale, Hemp Heart & Mushroom Crêpes Recipe

Chickpea Flour Crêpes stuffed with Kale, Artichokes & Hemp Hearts, served with a Creamy Coconut Mushroom Sauce & Roasted Mushrooms

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 1 hour

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings (2 crêpes each)

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

This gluten-free savory crêpe recipe is the perfect one for all you mushroom lovers out there! Chickpea flour is swapped for regular all-purpose flour for a nutty flavor and is friendly for those who have a gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

This superfood packed recipe has nutrient dense kale, fiber rich artichokes, omega-3 and omega-6 rich hemp hearts, heart healthy aromatic onions and garlic, and vibrant soft green herbs. Tackle this recipe on your next meatless Monday!

This is a great recipe to add a little CBD oil to! Simply drizzle a dropperful over to top of your dish or add a dropper full to the end of step four when you finish sautéing your mushrooms. Looking for a high-quality oil to try? Click here.

Ingredients

CRÊPE BATTER

1 cup of chickpea flour

½ tablespoon of arrowroot starch

1 tablespoon hemp oil

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of room temperature water

Oil spray for cooking

MUSHROOM SAUCE

1 lb of cremini mushrooms or a medley of different mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon hemp oil

1 tablespoon of truffle oil

1 shallot, peeled and chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of dried Italian herbs

1 14oz can of coconut milk

FILLING

½ lb. of fresh kale, de-stemmed and chopped

½ cup of vegetable stock

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

⅓ of the mushroom sauce

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

4 oz jar of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon of fresh basil, chopped

SAUTEÉD MUSHROOMS

½ lb. of cremini mushrooms or a medley of different mushrooms, sliced

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps

1.) Crêpes: in a mixing bowl, combine the chickpea flour, water, arrowroot starch, salt and oil. Whisk until there are no more lumps and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.

2.) Mushroom Sauce: Cook the sliced mushrooms in the hemp and truffle oil, in a medium sized pot, on high for 3 minutes. Add the shallots, garlic, salt, pepper and Italian herbs and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk, cover the pot with a lid, turn down the heat to medium low and let it simmer for 10 minutes or until the mushrooms are fully cooked. Transfer the braised mushrooms into a high-powered blender and purée until really smooth. Alternatively, you can use a hand blender. Set aside ⅓ of the sauce in a bowl and transfer the other ⅔ in a clean saucepot to keep warm.

3.) Filling: In a large saucepan, cook the kale in the vegetable stock on medium heat, covered with a lid. Let the kale steam until all the leaves are uniformly wilted, about 5-7 minutes. Season with the lemon juice, salt and pepper, and set aside to cool for 5 minutes. Chop the artichokes, parsley, and then the kale. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped kale, artichoke hearts, ⅓ of the mushroom sauce, hemp hearts and herbs. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

4.) Crêpe cookery: Heat a crêpe pan or a non-stick egg pan to medium high heat. Spray a little oil in the pan and ladle about 3 oz of the batter. Cook for 30 seconds or until golden brown, flip and then cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer the cooked crêpes onto a parchment paper lined tray. Repeat until all the batter is finished.

4.) Mushrooms: Sauté the mushrooms in a frying pan with olive oil, set to medium high heat. Season with salt and pepper and use as a textural garnish component.

4.) Assembly: Fill 2 crêpes with about 3 tablespoons of the filling in each, fold over, place on a plate with some hot mushroom sauce and garnish with sautéed mushrooms and your choice of herbs. Enjoy!

Tips

Storing: This recipe is best eaten right away, but if you have leftovers, store the crêpes separate from the sauce, in airtight containers

Shelf life: up to 2 days in the refrigerator

Making crêpes can be intimidating, but really, they are super easy! Here are some tips:

-make sure to rest the batter for 30 minutes prior cooking

-always use a non-stick pan

-spray a light spritz of oil before pouring the batter

-if stacking the crêpes, place parchment paper in between

-move quick, but carefully!

Q&A

What can I use instead of arrowroot starch? You can use cornstarch instead or omit and use an egg instead. Using either arrowroot starch, cornstarch or an egg is important because they act as a binder and will keep your crêpes from falling apart.

