ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

This week’s cocktail recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will have you going “coco-nuts” this summer. The Life’s a Beach Slushie is a refreshing, tiki-inspired twist on the classic piña colada that won’t drain your wallet, thanks to low prices at ALDI.
Life’s a Beach Slushie
Ingredients
- Petit Coconut Wine Specialty
- Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend
- Friendly Farms Coconut Milk
- Fresh pineapple
Directions
- Place 1 cup of Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 3/4 cup Petit Coconut Wine Specialty and 1/4 cup Friendly Farms Coconut Milk in a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Garnish with a pineapple slice.
* Makes 1 serving
Visit your local ALDI to grab all you need to make this refreshing summer cocktail or visit ALDI.us for more information.