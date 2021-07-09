Star Magazine logo

ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

By ,

ALDI

This week’s cocktail recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will have you going “coco-nuts” this summer. The Life’s a Beach Slushie is a refreshing, tiki-inspired twist on the classic piña colada that won’t drain your wallet, thanks to low prices at ALDI. 

ALDI

Sarah Tracey for ALDI

Life’s a Beach Slushie

Ingredients

  • Petit Coconut Wine Specialty
  • Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend
  • Friendly Farms Coconut Milk
  • Fresh pineapple

Directions

  • Place 1 cup of Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 3/4 cup Petit Coconut Wine Specialty and 1/4 cup Friendly Farms Coconut Milk in a blender.
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Garnish with a pineapple slice.

* Makes 1 serving

 

Visit your local ALDI to grab all you need to make this refreshing summer cocktail or visit ALDI.us for more information.

