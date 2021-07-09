ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week’s cocktail recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will have you going “coco-nuts” this summer. The Life’s a Beach Slushie is a refreshing, tiki-inspired twist on the classic piña colada that won’t drain your wallet, thanks to low prices at ALDI.

Life’s a Beach Slushie

Ingredients

Petit Coconut Wine Specialty

Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend

Friendly Farms Coconut Milk

Fresh pineapple

Directions

Place 1 cup of Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 3/4 cup Petit Coconut Wine Specialty and 1/4 cup Friendly Farms Coconut Milk in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Garnish with a pineapple slice.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to grab all you need to make this refreshing summer cocktail or visit ALDI.us for more information.