ALDI Summer Sips: Island Bellini

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may not be the beach with your toes in the sand, but this cocktail by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will transport your taste buds to a tropical oasis without breaking the bank. This refreshing beverage will have you saying “Aloha” with a burst of tropical fruit flavors, including the new Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.

Island Bellini

ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients

Giambellino Peach Bellini

Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer

Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice

Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango

Recipe

In a flute, combine 1/4 cup chilled Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice and 1/3 cup chilled Giambellino Peach Bellini.

Stir and top with a generous splash of Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.

Garnish with Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to kick-start your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.