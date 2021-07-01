ALDI Summer Sips: Island Bellini

It may not be the beach with your toes in the sand, but this cocktail by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will transport your taste buds to a tropical oasis without breaking the bank. This refreshing beverage will have you saying “Aloha” with a burst of tropical fruit flavors, including the new Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.
Island Bellini
ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients
- Giambellino Peach Bellini
- Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer
- Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice
- Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango
Recipe
- In a flute, combine 1/4 cup chilled Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice and 1/3 cup chilled Giambellino Peach Bellini.
- Stir and top with a generous splash of Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.
- Garnish with Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango.
* Makes 1 serving
