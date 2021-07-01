ALDI Summer Sips: Island Bellini

Star Magazine logo

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

It may not be the beach with your toes in the sand, but this cocktail by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will transport your taste buds to a tropical oasis without breaking the bank. This refreshing beverage will have you saying “Aloha” with a burst of tropical fruit flavors, including the new Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Island Bellini

ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients

  • Giambellino Peach Bellini
  • Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer
  • Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice
  • Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango

Recipe

  • In a flute, combine 1/4 cup chilled Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice and 1/3 cup chilled Giambellino Peach Bellini.
  • Stir and top with a generous splash of Vista Bay Mango Hard Seltzer.
  • Garnish with Southern Grove Dried Philippine Mango.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to kick-start your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.

