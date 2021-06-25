Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Article produced in partnership with ALDI.

Craving a sparkling cocktail that will give your taste buds a kiss with notes of pear and berries? If you answered yes, this recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a “pear-iffic” combination. Plus, ALDI has low prices in every aisle, every day, which makes this summer cocktail even sweeter.

ALDI Ingredients to make the Pear-Berry Smash:

1. Wicked Grove Pearsecco

2. Specially Selected Premium Black Cherry Juice

3. Fresh blackberries

Pear-Berry Smash Recipe:

1. Place 7 fresh blackberries in the bottom of a tall glass.

2. Add 1/4 cup of Specially Selected Premium Black Cherry Juice and muddle until the blackberries are crushed and juices released.

3. Fill glass with ice and slowly pour in 3/4 cup Wicked Grove Pearsecco.

*Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to kick-start your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.