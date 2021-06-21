Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dr. Igor’s Raw Maca Horchata Torte with Hemp Protein Recipe

Cinnamon, Tigernut & Maca Flavored Raw Cake infused with Pea Protein, Hemp Milk & Maple Syrup, with a Fig Chia Seed Crust, topped with Seasonal Berries

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/SOY-FREE/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 3 hours minimum

Soaking Time: 1 hour

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Setting Time: 2+ hours

Makes: 16 slices

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

Add a plethora of heralded superfoods like maca root, buckwheat, cinnamon, hemp, coconut and berries in your diet by making this delicious raw torte that is flavored like horchata, a popular drink originating in Valencia and widely sold today all over Mexico.

This wholesome berry studded dessert is packed with a bunch of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, natural sugars, plant-based protein and gut healthy fiber that will check the spectrum of daily nutrients your body needs, in one slice!

Ingredients

CRUST

½ cup of coconut flour

¼ cup of buckwheat flour

¼ cup of hazelnut flour

¼ cup of hemp protein

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons of maca powder

1 teaspoon of orange zest

1 teaspoon of salt

10 dried black mission figs, soaked for 1 hour

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

2 tablespoons of chia seeds, soaked in 6 tablespoons of water

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

FILLING

⅓ cup of pea protein powder, unsweetened

¼ cup of freshly squeezed orange juice

2-½ cups of unsweetened hemp milk

½ cup of maple syrup

30 dried black mission figs, soaked

¼ cup of coconut oil, melted

1 dropperful CBD oil (optional)

¼ cup of coconut cream

2 tablespoons of tigernut flour

1-½ tablespoons of ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons of maca powder

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

TOPPINGS

4 oz each of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi berries and figs

Steps

1.) Soak: 1 hour prior to preparing the torte, soak all the figs (10 for the crust and about 30 for the filling), and soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in 6 tablespoons of water.

2.) Crust: Combine the first 8 (dry) ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together. In a food processor, blend the soaked figs, chia seeds, maple syrup and coconut oil, then add the dry ingredients and pulse until a dough comes together. Press the crust on a 10×10 inch pie pan lined with parchment paper.

3.) Filling: Add all the ingredients in a high-powered blender or a food processor if you don’t have one. Pour the filling on the crust and smooth it out the back of your spatula. Let the torte set in the refrigerator overnight or in the freezer for about 2 hours.

4.) Assemble: When the cake is set, top with blackberries, blueberries, kiwi berries, strawberries, raspberries and sliced dried figs. Slice with a really sharp knife, serve and enjoy!

Tips

Storing: In an airtight glass or plastic container with parchment paper on the bottom

Shelf life: up to 7 days in the refrigerator

Using a high powered blender for the filling is the best way to get a smooth mousse like texture

It may be difficult to find some of these products so here is a 1:1 substitution guide. Look for these replacements in the baking aisle of your local grocery store, health food stores, online, or you may have them already in your pantry. Granted it may not taste the same or be paleo or grain-free anymore but that’s totally up to you.

Almond flour for tigernut flour

Almond flour for hazelnut flour

Honey for maple syrup

Any other unsweetened plain or nut milk for hemp milk

Unflavored vegan protein powder for hemp protein

Q&A

What is maca root? Maca root is a peruvian plant commonly used as a supplement to enhance stamina, energy, fertility and sex drive. It tastes nutty and sweet and is used a lot in vegan baking and as an addition to protein meal replacement smoothies for an extra nutritious boost.

I can’t find black mission figs, any other options? Dried Turkish or Smyrna figs work just as well in this recipe. The sizes will differ so use ⅓ cup packed for the crust and 1 cup for the filling (pre-soaked)

Where can I buy maca root powder? Check online, vegan food shops, Whole Foods and specialty stores.

Can I substitute the hemp milk? You can use any unsweetened plant-based milks such as almond, cashew or oat.

