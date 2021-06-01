  Is ‘Social CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

There is a new star in the fields of health and wellness; say hello to CBD. This naturally derived compound is gaining more and more popularity for its potentially therapeutic benefits. From stress relief to pain management and sleep aid, CBD is becoming a great alternative for many people seeking relief.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds in cannabis and hemp plants. CBD has the ability to work directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system. As research continues to emerge, and our understanding of all the benefits to CBD grows, so does the ever-changing market.

There are countless options available when it comes to CBD these days. From edibles to oils, vaporizers and topicals, there is a CBD product out there for just about everything and everyone. But not all CBD is created equal. With the number of options available on the market, finding a reliable and legitimate source of safe CBD can take a little research. Turn to Real Tested CBD to take the guesswork out of your CBD search. We test CBD products in our independent labs for purity, potency and quality; bringing the transparency needed within the cannabidiol industry directly to you.

Today we bring you a few products from “Social CBD,’ and we think you will like what you see from this high-quality CBD brand as much as we enjoyed testing them:

“We know, one solution does not fit all. That is why we tailor our products to give you targeted solutions to fit your life. Whether it is to get better sleep, boost energy, recovery efficiently, or level out life’s stressors, Social is looking to solve modern life’s problems in an accessible way.” -Social CBD

‘Social CBD’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Social CBD Rest CBD Gel Capsules – 1000mg

The first product we tested from ‘Social CBD’ is their Rest CBD Gel Capsules. These CBD capsules received a recommended review from our experts and ranked just outside the top ten in our Best CBD Capsule category. With passes on residual solvent and pesticide tests, this is a safe CBD product to use. As advertised, this is a CBD isolate product, so it contains only CBD, but did test a bit above the label claim with 1300mg. These capsules from ‘Social CBD’ are crafted to promote a restful sleep, combining CBD with valerian root and passionflower. Another plus, these CBD capsules offer a good value to customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD. If you are looking for a CBD product to help you sleep, these could be a good choice for you.

Social CBD Unflavored CBG Oil Drops

Next up we have Social CBD’s Unflavored CBG Oil Drops. This CBG isolate product gets a recommended review from our experts and ranked eighth in our Best CBG Product category. This oil tested spot on to the label claim with 1526mg of pure CBG. This cannabinoid is thought to have neuroprotective properties, supporting the memory and promoting mental clarity. If you are looking for a CBG isolate product, this is a great choice for you. With passes on solvent and pesticide tests, and a great value to customers at $0.07 per milligram of CBG, this is a high-quality product at a very affordable price.

‘Social CBD’ – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding the best CBD products out there, turning to independent lab test results and unbiased reviews is the best way to go. Getting a reliable CBD product that fits your needs is key to successfully using CBD.

As far as ‘Social CBD’, their products definitely are made with the greatest quality and care. ‘Social CBD’ is a reliable, safe and legit source for CBD, with a wide variety of products that we look forward to testing. We here at Real Tested CBD recommend ‘Social CBD’ as a good source for CBD whether you are looking for just CBD or another cannabinoid product. To see how ‘Social CBD’ compares to other brands we have reviewed, click here.