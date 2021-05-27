EthereumMax just hit a major milestone! The cryptocurrency is officially being accepted for online ticket purchasers looking to attend the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Pay-Per-View event in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6. The upcoming boxing match is the single largest sporting event in history to accept cryptocurrency as payment, making it a huge move for the practical use of $eMax.

$eMax is a yield-based token that rewards back its investors 2 percent of every transaction. This is a secondary benefit to strengthen its existing system. It is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network. Investors have the ability to use this coin in real-life cases, including online payments, like the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV MMA Fight. This gives our investors the foresight and ease of mind of long-term sustainability of this coin.

With the hype around both cryptocurrency and this boxing match, it’s no surprise that the two would come together. As fans know, Mayweather vs. Paul is not a typical match that boxing viewers would expect, but it’s creating a buzz online! The undefeated 44-year-old is going up against his 26-year-old opponent with a 0-1 track record. While the match has some big entertainment value, fans are loving the spirit these two opponents bring to make some money for themselves! Initially, the fight was set to be held on February 20, 2021, but it’s been rescheduled for June 6, 2021.

The PPV show start time is at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST, with the event broadcasting from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Mayweather vs. Paul main event is set to start at Midnight EST / 9 p.m. PST. To tune into the fight, Showtime PPV in the U.S. costs $49.99 with Fanmio PPV, for those outside of the U.S. also costs $49.99. The entire fight night can also be watched don the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami’s fight website.

Tickets went on sale via the fight website on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. EST!