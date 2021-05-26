The Lazarus Libation — Tribe’s CBD Corpse Reviver No. 2 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Of the many “hangover cure cocktails” in bartenders’ books, the Corpse Reviver No. 2 is the most famous. First invented in the 1930s, this drink was supposedly designed to get you un-drunk after a night of frivolity. While there’s no scientific evidence that a Corpse Reviver No. 2 has any medicinal effects, it’s worth a shot…right?

To help enhance this cocktail’s “curative effects,” we’re going to add a dash of CBD oil. You’ll be amazed how only a touch of high-quality CBD could “revive” you!

CBD Corpse Reviver No. 2 Recipe

Whether we’re talking about movies or drinks, it’s rare that a sequel does better than the original. However, in the case of the Corpse Reviver, “No. 2” is actually “No. 1.” That’s not to say Corpse Reviver No. 1 is a bad drink—it’s just less popular.

For those who are curious, the Corpse Reviver No. 1 has a fruitier flavor thanks to the inclusion of ½ oz applejack. The other ingredients in this cocktail include 1 ½ oz of cognac, 1 oz of sweet vermouth, and a few dashes of Angostura bitters.

If our CBD Corpse Reviver No. 2 doesn’t “raise you up,” then you might want to give the original recipe a go. Be sure to let us know what rendition you prefer on social media.

Ingredients

¾ oz gin

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz Cocchi Americano

¾ oz lemon juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Dash of absinthe

Lemon peel, garnish

Directions

Coat your cocktail glass with a dash of absinthe. Pour the excess out

Pour gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into your serving glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a lemon peel

As much as we’d like this cocktail to be a “hangover cure,” let’s get real—it’s only going to mask your symptoms. If you’re serious about dampening that pounding headache, then you should reach for a glass of purified water. You may not get instant effects, but it’s essential to get rehydrated after a “night on the town.”

For an extra hydration boost, you may want to stock a few electrolyte-enriched packets at home. Just be sure these hydration boosters don’t have loads of unnecessary additives.

If you’re interested in learning a few more hydration hacks, be sure to check out Tribe CBD’s previous cucumber juice post.

