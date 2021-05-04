Is ‘A88CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

CBD has made its mark on the health and wellness worlds, and it is here to stay. With the massive growth of the market and the boom in CBD brands, finding a high-quality product may not mean just picking at random. Buying CBD online can be effortless, if you know the right places to look and who to trust.

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. It can interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system to help restore and maintain balance. Utilizing a high-quality CBD product is key to reaping the potential therapeutic benefits. To make sure you are getting the best products on the market, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the only way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase.

Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking.

Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we have a few products from ‘A88 CBD’:

“Refreshingly Different CBD. We source, produce and refine industry-leading hemp-derived CBD commodities to seamlessly enhance your daily wellness routines. With you in mind, we are at the forefront of innovation – striving to create hemp-derived CBD products that change your life for the better.” – A88CBD™

A88CBD, The Alkaline88 Family – Real Tested CBD Review

A88CBD CBD Capsules – 750mg

First up we have A88CBD’s 750mg CBD Capsules. These capsules received an acceptable recommendation from our experts, testing a bit under the label claim for CBD. Although there is roughly 100mg missing from the label claim, these capsules are still within the acceptable range. These capsules are also labeled as a broad-spectrum CBD product, but we found only trace of amounts of rare cannabinoids we like to see from broad-spectrum CBD products. Still, these CBD capsules are a safe choice, with passes on all pesticide and solvent tests. See how these capsules rank in our Best CBD Capsule category.

A88CBD Hydrating CBD Body Lotion – 100mg

Next, we have A88CBD’s Hydrating CBD Body Lotion in 100mg. This CBD topical ranks within our top ten in our Best CBD Topicals category. This CBD lotion tests very accurate the label claim and passed all solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors. This lotion claims to be made with full-spectrum CBD, but we did not find any rare cannabinoids present. Nonetheless, this CBD lotion smells great, seems very hydrating and does contain almost 100mg of CBD.

A88CBD Cinnamon CBD Oil Tincture – 300mg

Last but certainly not least, we have A88CBD’s CBD Oil Tincture in a cinnamon flavor. This CBD oil has a great flavor with no “hempy” aftertaste. Although it did test fairly accurate to the label claim for CBD, with 264mg, but we only found trace amount of rare cannabinoids from this broad-spectrum labeled CBD oil. This CBD oil received a recommended review from our experts and ranks within our top 20 in the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil category.

A88CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding the best CBD product, relying on third-party lab test results and honest reviews is the easiest way to guarantee your purchase. Always turn to Real Tested CBD for the most transparent brand reviews in CBD. We take the guess work out of your CBD purchase, and we recommend A88CBD as a reliable source of safe CBD. Their products tested accurately to the label claims and contained to harmful pesticides or solvents. See how A88CBD compares, click here for Real Tested CBD’s other brand spotlight reviews.