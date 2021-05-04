Star Magazine logo

Give Mom (Or Yourself) the Gift of Sweets This Mother's Day

By ,

This Mother’s Day sweeten Mom’s day with candy that’s sure to surprise and delight!

Candy Club

From countless hugs and snacks to advice and unconditional love, every Mom deserves the sweetest gift — delightful, delectable candy!
Candy club
Perfect for your bestie, mother or motherly figure in your life, Candy Club has a selection of tasty treats delivered directly to their doorstep each month. An artisanal candy delivery to her door is a sweet surprise for Mother’s Day, or any day for that matter. Get started today at shop.candyclub.com.

 

 

