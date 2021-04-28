Get Ready To Scream “Olé!” With Tribe’s CBD Blood & Sand Cocktail

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Blood & Sand may sound like a ghoulish Halloween goodie, but it’s actually based on a rather steamy film set in España. But that doesn’t mean you can’t serve this Scotch-forward drink at your next costume party. Just play some Bizet and ask a few of your friends to dress up like toreadors!

Please don’t forget to add plenty of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil to this cocktail mix. Since the Blood & Sand features OJ, it blends perfectly with our CBD oil’s flavor profile.

CBD Blood & Sand Recipe

Like any other cocktail with citrus, it’s always recommended you use freshly squeezed fruit juice. In this case, we’re juicing oranges!

We know; it’s so easy to buy a box of OJ at your local supermarket. But, honestly, if you have a blender, it’s not difficult to peel a few oranges, give them a good blitz, and strain them into a bottle. Plus, you could freeze all the extra OJ into cute ice cubes to add some zest to your water!

If you’ve decided to make DIY OJ for this recipe, then you may be wondering what orange to use. While there’s no “wrong” choice, many people rave about Valencia oranges. The only cultivar you have to be careful with is navel. Apparently, this orange variety has a bitter compound that could add an unpleasant tinge to your drink.

Ingredients

3/4 ounce Scotch

3/4 ounce cherry brandy

3/4 ounce sweet vermouth

3/4 ounce orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange peel

Directions

Pour Scotch, cherry brandy, sweet vermouth, and orange juice into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and an orange peel

Please don’t write off the Blood & Sand if you don’t like OJ. Interestingly, there’s another version of this drink that swaps OJ for passion fruit juice. If you’re making this version of the Blood & Sand, you should also ditch the sweet vermouth and cherry brandy. Instead of these ingredients, bartenders use red wine and cherry liqueurs.

While passion fruit doesn’t get used in many drinks, there’s one classic cocktail where this exotic ingredient plays a key role. Could you guess what we’re talking about? If you said the Pornstar Martini, then you certainly know your cocktails!

If you’d like to learn how to mix this alluring drink, then you’ve got to check out our previous CBD-infused Pornstar Martini recipe.

