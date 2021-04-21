Soothe Your Stress (And Settle Your Scurvy!) With Tribe’s CBD Gimlet! 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Forget vitamin C tablets; lime juice was the world’s first immune booster! Indeed, British sailors would often take a shot of lime juice to fend off vitamin C deficiency (aka scurvy). To help make this pungent fruit more palatable, one naval surgeon had the bright idea of combining it with gin—and thus, the gimlet was born!

Supposedly named after that brilliant naval surgeon, the gimlet remains incredibly popular in bars around the world. While people nowadays don’t drink the gimlet for its vitamin C content, it certainly has a soothing effect on “mental health.” Plus, with a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil, you’re bound to feel super chill while sipping this refreshing drink.

CBD Gimlet Recipe

When you start researching the history of the gimlet, you will inevitably run across Rose’s Lime Cordial. First invented in the 19th century, this highly successful UK product is basically a mix of lime peels, lime juice, and sugar. According to some stories, the original gimlet called for this ingredient, but most people nowadays swap out Rose’s for fresh lime juice and simple syrup.

If you are going to purchase a lime cordial at your liquor store, please carefully inspect your product’s ingredients list. Unfortunately, many cordial companies nowadays use unpronounceable chemical preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and food coloring. If possible, only buy a lime cordial with natural sweeteners like cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

While it’s not essential to use lime cordial in a gimlet, it’s pretty easy to make at home. All you need is water, sugar, limes, and citric acid. Be sure to check out this YouTube tutorial to find out more about making this terrifically tart ingredient.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

1 oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime or lemon wheel

Directions

Pour gin, lime juice, simple syrup, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Garnish with a lime or lemon wheel

Although a traditional gimlet always calls for gin, it has become increasingly fashionable to use vodka as the primary spirit. There’s also a fascinating gimlet variation that substitutes gin for Pimm’s No. 1 liqueur. Adorably, this Pimm’s rendition is called the “Pimmlet!”

Of course, if you swapped out the gin for rum in this CBD cocktail, then you’d technically have a daiquiri on your hands. Add a few fresh mint leaves to your daiquiri, and you’re well on your way to making a mojito!

FYI: if you’re interested in learning more about Cuban cocktails with a CBD spin, please be sure to browse Tribe CBD’s blog. In addition to the CBD daiquiri and CBD mojito, we’ve published loads of articles on lesser-known treasures like the Airmail and the Old Cuban.

