CBD for Weight Loss: Does It Work?

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Most of us are far too familiar with starting a diet, but some of us may be less familiar with completing that diet. Of course, an active lifestyle and healthy balanced diet are the best ways to begin a successful weight loss journey. But is there something you could add to that daily routine that helps you along the way? Let’s talk about CBD for weight loss and if it actually works.

What Exactly is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many natural compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD is one of the more abundant compounds in the plant, similar to THC. Unlike its sometimes better-known counterpart THC, CBD is not psychoactive so it will not get you high. CBD can impact the body and brain in other ways though. Cannabidiol is thought to interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, stimulating receptors to potentially reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety and more.

CBD for Weight Loss

Though studies surrounding CBD – and CBD for weight loss – are limited, there is promise in the right direction based on early research and anecdotal evidence. Preliminary research suggest CBD could help to reduce food intake while boosting the metabolism, which could aid in weight loss over time.

Animal studies show that CBD could impact weight through the interaction with the CB1 and CB2 receptors within the ECS (endocannabinoids system). These receptors can be found in lymphoid tissue and in the brain, playing an important role in both metabolism and food intake. (1, 2). In one study, CBD led to a noticeable reduction in food intake in rats compared to other cannabinoids. In another study involving rats, CBD was injected into the rodents daily, with doses ranging from 1.1 to 2.3mg. Both of the doses lead to significant reduction in body weight, with the higher doses having more distinct effects.

Another possible way CBD could aid in weight loss is through the “browning” of fat cells. There are two types of fat in the body, white and brown. White fat is the more common form, known for storing and supplying energy while cushioning and isolating vital organs. White fat is also the fat most commonly associated with chronic illnesses like heart disease of diabetes when it is stored in excess. Brown fat on the other hand, is responsible for producing heat by burning calories. Obese and overweight people typically have less brown fat than white fat.

White fat can be converted to brown fat by regularly exercising, getting good sleep and being exposed to colder temperatures. Though a human study is needed to confirm results, but a test-tube study conducted at the Daegu University found CBD to aid in the process of “browning” fat cells.

Key Takeaways: CBD for Your Weight Loss Journey

When it comes to losing weight, the journey can sometimes be difficult, but in the end rewarding. Though CBD is not a surefire way to up your weight loss, it could help along the way. CBD’s direct interaction with the ECS could aid in reducing food intake while boosting the metabolism. The ECS is responsible for a number of bodily functions, including appetite and metabolism, but also anxiety and pain. CBD could be beneficial for the mind and the body by promoting weight loss, but also by reliving stress, aiding in sleep, and reducing inflammation.

It’s always a good idea to consult your doctor or a health care provider about your weight loss goals and adding anything new to your routine. Similarly important is finding a good source of CBD to add to your daily routine. Turn to companies like Blue Ribbon Hemp, crafted in-part by Dr. Igor Bussel, to deliver a powerful, safe and THC-free dose of CBD in every product.