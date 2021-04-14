Stop “Flipping Out” & Sip Our CBD Flip, Instead! 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Most people nowadays have heard about eggnog, but what the heck is “a flip?” Well, “the flip” is a historic cocktail category that gave birth to the modern eggnog. So, if you’re a fan of silky smooth egg-infused cocktails, you’ve got to check out our rendition of this staple drink.

As with the other cocktails on Tribe CBD’s blog, we feel a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil adds a nice touch to this drink. Not only will CBD keep you cool, the orange extract in our formula will add a lovely hint of sweetness.

CBD Rum Flip Cocktail Recipe

Nobody knows when people started “flipping flips,” but it was most likely invented in colonial America. Initially, it appears colonists only used ale, rum, and cane sugar in this cocktail, but eventually they ditched the beer for rum and added an egg.

Some historians claim the name “flip” refers to how people mixed this drink (i.e., they flipped it!). However, “flip” may also refer to the drink’s frothy appearance after people heated it with a steamy poker. Interestingly, although most flips nowadays are cold, it’s likely colonists originally served these drinks hot.

To this day, there’s a bit of debate over whether heavy cream should be considered an authentic flip ingredient. Officially, you should only put cream in eggnog…but you could do whatever the flip you want!

Ingredients

2 oz rum

½ oz water

2 teaspoons fine sugar

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

1 whole egg

Ground nutmeg, garnish

Directions

Pour rum, water, sugar, and one whole egg into a cocktail shaker

Shake without ice for about ten seconds

Add one medium-sized ice cube and shake until you can’t hear the ice anymore

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Garnish with ground nutmeg and Tribe CBD oil

Since the flip is such an old cocktail, there are countless recipe variations online. For starters, you could serve this drink hot or cold. You could also try any spirit that suits your fancy. While rum and brandy are iconic choices, some recipes use gin, whiskey, and even wine.

One ingredient you shouldn’t sub is a whole egg. However, we understand many people are concerned about the potential risk of salmonella poisoning. So, if you want to achieve that frothy texture without using a raw egg, the best alternative is to use the water in a can of chickpeas. We kid you not; this water (aka aquafaba) is a fantastic egg substitute.

