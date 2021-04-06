Is ‘Evn CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. TO view the original article and review, click here.

If you are looking to buy CBD online, you have come to the right place. The rise of the CBD market is here to stay, with an abundance of products and brands available just about everywhere you look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we conduct independent lab tests so you can take the guesswork out of finding a high quality online.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many natural compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. Known for its potentially therapeutic properties, CBD has taken the health and wellness worlds by storm. CBD is thought to directly with human body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS, to potentially aid in a variety of ailments from inflammation and pain management, to anxiety and better sleep. To ensure you make an effective and informed CBD purchase that is worth the money, turning to third-party lab test results is your best bet.

We test for purity, potency and quality so you can make sure you are getting exactly what you need out of your CBD. From topicals to oils and pet treats to beauty and cosmetics, we provide you with an accurate review of label claims and pesticide and solvent tests results. Today we bring you a few gummy products from ‘Evn CBD,’ and we think you will like what you see from these tasty CBD treats:

“CBD To Stay In Balance. ‘On an even keel’ means staying in a state of balance. When your emotional and physical wellbeing are in sync, you’re poised and ready for peak performance. We make CBD-infused products to support harmony between mind and body for focus, natural calm, and recovery from stressful days and long workouts.” – Evn CBD

Evn CBD – Real Tested CBD Review

Evn CBD Gummy Bears – 200mg

Frist from Evn CBD is their 200mg original CBD Gummy Bears. These CBD gummy bears received an acceptable recommendation from our expert review. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, these CBD gummies are a safe choice for an edible product. They tested fairly accurate to the label claim, only missing about 25mg of CBD, but containing no rare cannabinoids we like to see. These CBD gummy bears are stated to be a broad-spectrum product, and though they are THC-free, we would like to see additional rare cannabinoids from a truly broad-spectrum CBD product. If you are looking for a CBD gummy that only contains CBD and is tasty to consume, these CBD gummies are a good choice for you. See how they rank in our Best CBD Gummies category.

Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears – 200mg

Evn CBD’s Sour Gummy Bears are next up, with a very similar review and score to their non-sour counterparts above. These CBD gummies have the same great flavor with an added bit of puckering up sour. The sour CBD gummies also passed all pesticide and solvent tests and tested pretty accurate to the label claim, missing about 25mg of CBD. These gummies are claimed to be broad-spectrum, but they tested only positive for CBD and are missing the other rare cannabinoids we like to see. These gummies end up costing around $0.20 per milligram of CBD, which is a decent price for a CBD gummy bear, though it would be better if these were truly broad-spectrum. If you are looking for a sour sweet CBD treat that is fully THC-free, these gummies could be an ideal choice for you.

Evn CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding the best CBD products out there, turning to independent lab test results and unbiased reviews is the best way to go. Getting a reliable CBD product that fits your needs is key to successfully using CBD. As far as Evn CBD, their products definitely are made with quality and care. Evn CBD is a reliable and legit source for CBD, with decently affordable prices and easy-to-use products. We here at Real Tested CBD recommend Evn CBD as a safe source for CBD, and we look forward to testing more of their cannabidiol products in the future. To see how Evn CBD compares to other brands we have reviewed, click here.