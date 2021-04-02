Enjoy Some Easter Fun With Sawyer

The Easter Bunny may not be able to take the normal rounds this year, but that doesn’t mean there’s not some hopping-good fun to be had! Everyone’s favorite learning platform Sawyer has some amazing opportunities to put the fun into family this weekend, including some special appearances by the bunny itself. Check out all of the latest virtual (and even in-person) activities at HiSawyer.com.

Easter Bunny Sketch Illustration

Channel your inner picasso with this step-by-step illustration of the classic bunny. Perfect for any child aged 6 and older (and any adult looking to flex their creative muscle), illustration classes are perfect for building your confidence and inspiring you with some advanced drawing techniques. Register today at HiSawyer.com.

Virtual Dance Party With the Easter Bunny

Celebrate Easter fun with the Easter Bunny himself! This one-hour virtual party will feature some story time, crafting, games and of course shaking your tail-feather. Ideal for any child aged 3-9, don’t miss this fun event. Register now on HiSawyer.com.

Ukrainian Easter Egg Workshop

Learn how to decorate Easter Eggs using the traditional Ukrainian technique of beeswax and dye resist. Each participant will create their own Pysanka (Ukrainian Easter Egg), leaving your child with some amazing show and tell to do afterwards! Ideal for children aged 6+ (with adult participation). Don’t miss this unique experience. Register at HiSawyer.com.

Spring Break Mini Camps

Meet friends from around the country, discover new interests, explore new activities and have a blast during Sawyer’s five day Spring Break virtual mini camp! Perfect for any parent looking to ensure their chid’s spring break is social, structured, creative and of course, filled with a whole lot of hands-on fun. Learn more at HiSawyer.com.

Also don’t miss the vast array of summer camps that are in registration starting now! For a limited time offer you can get 20% virtual or in-person summer camp registration. Details available at HiSawyer.com.

