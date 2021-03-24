Fly “To The Moon” With Tribe’s CBD Bitcoin Chaser 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Everyone nowadays is a-buzz about Bitcoin. Mysteriously created in 2008, this decentralized cryptocurrency is now considered by many to be “digital gold.” While this coin isn’t without controversy, there’s no denying it has entered the mainstream conversation.

Whether you’re a Bitcoin bull or you believe it’s a big bubble, we bet you’ll feel like a million bucks (or bytes?) after tasting the Bitcoin Chaser cocktail. Yes, there really is an official cocktail named after the world’s first digital currency. In fact, Bitcoin buffs invented this drink when everyone thought $1,000 per coin was a hefty price (ah, remember those days?).

But before you “slam those Satoshis,” be sure to add a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil! Even if you don’t have 0.00001 Bitcoin to your name, we bet our CBD oil will help you feel filthy rich.

CBD Bitcoin Chaser Recipe

Everyone nowadays wants to know how much Bitcoin they should buy. Of course, since this currency’s price spikes and plummets so quickly, it’s near impossible to give anyone accurate financial advice.

However, many Bitcoin enthusiasts claim you don’t need a whole coin to join the exclusive “1 percent” club. Interestingly, some Bitcoin bulls claim you’ll only need 0.28 Bitcoin to be considered “elite” in the ensuing decades.

Of course, this is all just speculation, so be sure to talk with a financial expert before you start investing in any cryptocurrency!

Ingredients

1 oz white rum

1 oz spiced rum

~ 3 oz orange juice

1/4 oz grenadine

Orange wedge

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Plastic fork (optional)

Directions

Pour rum, orange juice, and grenadine into a pre-chilled rocks or highball glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with orange wedge and plastic fork, if desired

If you’re not into cryptocurrency, you may be wondering why the heck there’s a fork garnish. Without getting too technical, the term “fork” is often used in the crypto-sphere to describe a transition to a new protocol.

Typically, these splits occur when there are disagreements over how a blockchain should progress. However, not all forks cause ruptures in the community. Indeed, when everyone in a particular project is on the same page, they could update their blockchain with a “soft fork.”

While there have been loads of forks over the years, some of the most famous include Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum vs. Ethereum Classic. Oh yeah, and who could forget Dogecoin! Interestingly, everyone’s favorite meme coin is a fork of Litecoin…which was a fork of Bitcoin.

Does Tribe CBD Accept Bitcoin?

Sorry to disappoint all you crypto fans, but Tribe CBD doesn’t accept Bitcoin. However, you could purchase one of our CBD products with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover cards. Tribe CBD also offers a generous Assistance Program to help veterans and disadvantaged communities have affordable access to our high-quality CBD.

