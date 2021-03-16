Is ‘Palmetto Harmony’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

The popularity of CBD in health, wellness, beauty fields, and beyond is ever on the rise. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally derived from hemp and cannabis plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and even epilepsy. CBD produced within the United States must come from cannabis or hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with cannabis), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

To make sure you are getting the best products on the market, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the only way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking.

Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few products from ‘Palmetto Harmony’ CBD and we think you’ll like what you see from lab test results and reviews just as much as we enjoyed testing these products:

“Harmony is an American, vertically-integrated hemp CBD company. This means we grow, extract, bottle, and distribute all from our Conway, South Carolina facility. Vertical integration allows us to control all aspects of the supply chain, thus, ensuring that there is no break down from the specialized genetics we grow all the way through to the bottle you purchase for you or your loved ones.” – Palmetto Harmony

‘Palmetto Harmony’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Palmetto Harmony Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil

The first product we tested from Palmetto Harmony is their Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil in 600mg. This CBD oil tested well over the label claim for CBD, with over 700mg. We also found this to be a great full-spectrum product, packed with rare cannabinoids and passes on all pesticide and solvent tests. This CBD oil actually has one of the highest THC milligram amounts for any oil we have tested with, 31.8mg. We definitely recommend this CBD oil as a quality full-spectrum choice that is also cost effective, coming in just around $0.11 per milligram of CBD.

Palmetto Harmony Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil Capsules

Next, we have Palmetto Harmony Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil Capsules. These CBD capsules are ranked just outside our top ten in the Best CBD Capsule Category. Being packed with almost all the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a full-spectrum product (just missing a significant amount of CBN), we recommend these as a great CBD capsule choice. These capsules tested a bit over the label claim for CBD, containing 313mg. If you are worried about any “hempy” aftertaste that may be associated with an unflavored CBD oil, these CBD capsules are a great choice.

‘Palmetto Harmony’ CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third-party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works. When it comes to ‘Palmetto Harmony’ the quality and reliability of their CBD is definitely there. Our lab test results and their label accuracy, and the overall high-quality of the products we tested left us impressed with ‘Palmetto Harmony’ and we definitely recommend their CBD! Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.