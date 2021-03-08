How to Make CBD Tea at Home

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Do you enjoy a relaxing cup of tea? Most people do. But something most don’t realize is how simple it is to enhance your tea with a dose of CBD. Up the ante on your relaxation by brewing up a cup of CBD tea.

Tea is an aromatic beverage with a long history. Tea is considered to be a “daily” drink, much like coffee, that can both relax and refresh. The word “tea” has long evolved through history and can be used to describe brewed drinks made from herbs or botanicals, including hemp and cannabis. This is one of the many reasons the marriage between CBD and tea is ever on the rise. So how can you make a cup of homemade CBD tea? Let’s find out.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD is extracted from cannabis and hemp plant flowers, stems and seeds, which can then be isolated, combined or crafted into a variety of CBD products. CBD works directly with the human body’s endocannabinoids system. By interacting with receptors responsible for regulating many bodily functions – such as appetite, mood, pain, sleep cycles and more – CBD can have a positive effect on serotonin levels in the body, while simultaneously binding with receptors in the ECS. Based on research to date, CBD has been shown to be generally safe and has few to no side effects.

The Endocannabinoid System & CBD

There are two primary receptors in the ECS that CBD interacts with, the CB1 and the CB2. The CB1 receptors are found mostly throughout the central nervous system while the CB2 receptors can be found in the peripheral nervous system. CBD works with the body by entering the bloodstream and similarly the endocannabinoid system to deliver its therapeutic properties. For example, cannabinoids like CBD might target CB1 receptors in the spinal nerves to relieve pain, while they may bind with CB2 receptors in your peripheral nervous system to reduce inflammation caused by an autoimmune disorder. CBD’s ability to interact with the ECS also could have positive effects on stress levels, sleep cycles and appetite. Utilizing CBD in a tea could be a great method of delivery, dose and effectiveness. So, let’s make some tea!

How to Make CBD Tea & Why

There are a few ways to make CBD tea. CBD tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, making it great year-round potentially therapeutic beverage to consider adding to your routine. CBD tea could help you get a good night’s sleep, aid in skin health, or ease an upset stomach, just to name a few potential benefits. Preparing your CBD tea can be done a few ways:

CBD Oil Directly in your Tea: One of the easiest ways to make a CBD tea, and also a way to get a very accurate dose, is to simply add a dropper full of CBD oil to your favorite tea. This will allow you to add the specific amount and get creative with your CBD oil and tea flavor combo. CBD oil doesn’t mix incredibly well with water when combined directly, so make sure you have a spoon to give your beverage a stir before sipping.

CBD Oil Plus a Carrier Oil: CBD oil can be combined with another carrier oil to make the mixing process a little easier. Cannabinoids dissolve well in fatty sources, so coconut oil could be a great choice. Simply combine your desired amount of CBD with coconut oil, mixing well until smoothly combined. The coconut/CBD oil combo can then be added to your cup of tea, dissolving into the water more easily than CBD oil alone. Coconut oil is also a great source of healthy fats and antioxidants that will work well with CBD.

