Chillax With A Classic Caribbean Cocktail – Try Tribe’s CBD Bahama Mama

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Forget spending a fortune on a flight to Hotel Atlantis. You could easily take a (mental) cruise to Nassau with our Bahama Mama cocktail! Filled to the brim with fruity flavors—and a whole lotta rum—this Caribbean classic is sure to put you in “vacation mode.”

For an extra splash of calm, don’t forget to add a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. Made with all-natural orange extract, our high-quality CBD oil blends in perfectly with this delicious drink.

CBD Bahama Mama Recipe

There are many different Bahama Mama variations online, but most follow the same format: pineapple juice, OJ, grenadine, and plenty of rum. However, there are a few recipes that call for an extra touch of citrus. If you like your drink on the tart side, then we’d suggest juicing half of a lime and decreasing the OJ. You could also swap the orange slice garnish for a lime wedge or a cherry—or both!

By the way, if you love this CBD cocktail, there are plenty of other tropical-themed recipes on Tribe CBD’s blog. For instance, we now have posts on Caribbean cocktails like the piña colada, Painkiller, and the daiquiri…all of which include a little CBD, of course! Be sure to scroll through our dozens of CBD cocktail recipes whenever you need some “libation inspiration!”

Ingredients

1 oz white rum

1 oz coconut rum

½ oz dark rum

2 oz orange juice

2 oz pineapple juice

¼ oz grenadine

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slice

Directions

Add ice to a hurricane glass

Pour white rum, coconut rum, dark rum, and fruit juices into your glass

Top with grenadine and Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange slice

If you’ve read our post on the CBD Tequila Sunrise, then you know how grenadine can create a dazzling visual effect. Just like the Tequila Sunrise, you’ll notice the grenadine fall to the bottom of your glass as you pour it in your Bahama Mama.

For those who want to get extra fancy, consider pouring your grenadine first and reserving your dark rum for last. When you’re ready, carefully pour the dark rum over the back of a bar spoon so it floats on the top.

FYI: if you’d like to learn how to make grenadine at home, be sure to read through this previous post on the CBD Zombie.

Related: Are you curious about Tribe CBD’s other products? Click here for expert reviews and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in the CBD industry directly to you.

Cruising With CBD Oil – Is It Legal To Travel With CBD?

Over the past couple of years, you may have heard a few news stories of TSA officers confiscating CBD products. Unfortunately, not everyone in the world is on the same page when it comes to hemp legality. Heck, there are even a few states in the USA that still have bans on recreational CBD (we’re looking at you, Iowa!).

If you’re going to fly with a bottle of CBD oil, we strongly recommend researching the hemp laws in your final destination. Hopefully, as more people understand CBD’s legality and benefits, it will be easier to travel with this calming cannabinoid. Check out our FAQ for some more info on CBD and the legality of all Tribe’s products.