Is ‘Tribe’ CBD Legit? A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

The CBD industry is one of the most dynamic sectors coming up with innovations for health and wellness these days. At Real Tested CBD, our motto is to bring our readers the most exciting and groundbreaking, yet reliable and legitimate CBD products available in the market.

The demand for CBD-based brands and products is ever-growing amongst consumers. The reason is the newfound awareness of the potential health benefits associated with CBD. Our team picks up the best and most trusted brands in the CBD arena and put them under a microscope for meticulous testing.

The aim is to check the authenticity of the ingredients and quality claimed on the brand’s label. Our tests also looks into the health and safety aspect to check whether the brand avoids using harmful chemicals, pesticides, and industrial solvents at any stage of manufacturing.

The CBD brand we are going to review today is known as “Tribe.” Tribe CBD gets their hemp from cannabis strains with maximum CBD, a wide range of flavonoids, high terpenes, and phytocannabinoids – thanks to advanced genetics technology.

We tested a few CBD products produced by Tribe CBD, and here is a full review of what we found in each of these products.

Tribe Cbd Hemp Cbd Energy Shot

These CBD-based Hemp energy Shots by Tribe come in mixed berry flavor. The product states to have zero calories and is also THC-free. Additionally, Tribe CBD uses broad-spectrum hemp plants that are homegrown in the United States.

Our CBD review experts gave these hemp CBD energy shots a good rating. The product is unique and an innovative idea to deliver instant CBD benefits to the user’s body. However, our lab results show the actual CBD quantity in the energy shots is a slight 8 mg less than the label’s claim. With this product you will also get to experience the benefits of other useful cannabinoids such as CBN and CBC at 0.07 mg and 0.17 mg, respectively. However, there is no CBN present in this product.

We did not find any traces of harmful chemicals, pesticides, or solvents in our lab test results.

Tribe Cbd Broad Spectrum Cbd Sleep Shot

CBD based sleep shots by Tribe – what a brilliant idea for a product. Our experts gave this product a recommended rating for staying true to what it claims to be on the label. These sleep shots contain over 21.64 mg of CBD goodness per bottle at a fairly inexpensive price label.

Tribe CBD states this product comes from broad-spectrum hemp extract; therefore, you will find two of the beneficial cannabinoids. These include CBN and CBD at 0.14 mg and 0.28 mg, respectively. There are no signs of THC or CBG in the product.

The company also allows you to buy this product as a single serving to try before you buy at a very reasonable price. Our lab test did not find any signs of harmful industrial solvents or pesticides in these sleep shots. If you try this product and it helps you sleep – you can thank us later.

Tribe Cbd Oil Tincture 1000 Mg Natural Flavor

This CBD-based oil tincture by Tribe comes in natural citrus flavor. The label claims the bottle contains 1000 mg of CBD, which our test found to be accurate. Although the CBD oil does not contain any THC, you will find all the other rare cannabinoids beneficial for CBD users. These include CBN, CBC, and CBG at 10.74 mg, 15.33 mg, and 4.22 mg, respectively.

The actual CBD levels per bottle are higher than the label’s claim at 1039.52 mg. Additionally, the product is free of any pesticides and harmful industrial solvents. Tribe CBD’s 1000mg Oil received a recommended from our experts and we think you will like it too.