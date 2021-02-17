The Tribe Cheers On Crimson Tide – Tribe’s CBD Alabama Slammer 

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Alabama Slammer is one of the sweetest cocktails from the 70s. Forever linked with the University of Alabama, this Southern standard remains popular with drinkers who love fruity flavors. While this drink isn’t as trendy as it was decades ago, it’s an excellent choice for game day…no matter what team you’re rooting for!

As a bonus, since orange juice plays a central role in the Alabama Slammer, Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil fits in perfectly. Tribe’s CBD oil should also add a refreshing dose of calm to this treasured tailgating tincture.

CBD Alabama Slammer

Traditionally, the Alabama Slammer should have a deep red (hence its association with crimson tide). However, there are many variations on the Alabama Slammer that have a yellow tinge. Interestingly, Alabamans have found a sneaky way to claim both of these renditions. Conveniently, the Alabama state bird is a “yellowhammer;” so, a non-red Alabama Slammer is technically a “Yellowhammer!”

If you’d like to make this brighter rendition, skip the sloe gin and Southern Comfort and add a 1:1 mix of vodka and light rum. Top with 1 oz of amaretto and equal parts pineapple and orange juice.

Ingredients

1 oz Southern Comfort

1 oz sloe gin

1 oz amaretto

~ 3 oz orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange wedge

Luxardo cherry

Directions

Mix Southern Comfort, sloe gin, amaretto, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

Drizzle a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and an orange wedge

If you’re trying to achieve the reddest of red Alabama Slammers, then you might want to add ¼ ounce of grenadine. Anyone familiar with Tribe CBD’s previous blog posts should know that grenadine is a mix of pomegranate juice, sugar, and water. Just be forewarned: grenadine will add a lot of sweetness to this already sweet cocktail. While it’s not unheard of to use grenadine, you should prepare your tastebuds for a blast of saccharine!

Lastly, it’s worth noting that many people “slam” their Alabama Slammer in a shot form. If you’d like to make this famous Alabama Slammer rendition, cut all the alcoholic ingredients in half and only add ¼ oz of orange juice.

