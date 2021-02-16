Is ‘Hemplucid’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

The popularity of CBD in health, wellness fields, and beyond is ever on the rise. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally derived from cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and mitigation. CBD produced within the United States must come from cannabis or hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with marijuana), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

When shopping for quality CBD products, especially online, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. From pesticide and solvent tests to rare cannabinoids and THC levels. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating scale to get the most reliable product for your individual needs. Today we bring you a few products from Hemplucid CBD, and we think you’ll like what you see:

“Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it’s around forever. That’s why we’ve invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.” – Hemplucid

Hemplucid CBD – Brand Spotlight Review

Hemplucid Tincture Hemp Seed Oil

First up from Hemplucid is their 2000mg Hemp Seed Oil Tincture. This CBD oil gets a highly recommended from our experts and is listed in our Best CBD Oil category. This full-spectrum CBD oil did tests a bit under for CBD milligram amounts, but it does contain some of the highest levels of THC and CBC we have seen in an oil. This CBD oil is a great choice for a high dose of cannabinoids, and with flying colors on all pesticide and solvent tests, this is one of the most reliable CBD oils we have tested to date.

Hemplucid – Kalki Sports MCT Oil

Last but not least, we have Hemplucid’s Kalki Sports MCT Oil. This CBD oil is crafted with MCT oils as a carrier, making it easily absorbed by the body and fast-acting. MCT oils are packed with vitamins and minerals on their own, so combined with CBD in this product, the potential therapeutic benefits are definitely there. This is a CBD isolate product, so there are no rare cannabinoids, including THC. This oil tests pretty accurate to the label claim, awarding it an acceptable recommendation from our expert review. If you are an athlete with any drug testing concerns or intoxication worries, this is a great CBD oil choice for you.

Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to purchasing CBD products, there are countless options and consumption methods. Ensuring the reliability of these products is the key to getting something safe and effective. Hemplucid is a high-quality and reliable choice for CBD, with potent products, passed pesticide/solvent tests, we recommended Hemplucid for anyone interested in CBD.

When you are shopping for a legit CBD product, always turn to third-party lab test results to ensure potency, purity, and overall quality. For more Real Tested CBD brand spotlights, click here.

**This article was last updated on 1/18/2021**