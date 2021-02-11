Virtual Valentine's Day Fun For The Entire Family

By now you’ve seen how great a painting from a virtual paint night can be (hello North West, looking at you!). If you’re looking to recreate your own masterpiece, or if you’re tired of the same ole’ Valentine’s Day activities, it’s time to kick your Valentine’s Day plans up a notch! Virtual activity platform Sawyer (hisawyer.com) has tons of great activities for the entire family to enjoy. Everything from (those now famous!) virtual paint lessons to cooking classes; arts & crafts to family yoga is available, providing hours of endless activities to keep your entire family entertained.

Here’s a rundown of some of the amazing Valentine’s Day fun to be had with Sawyer:

Have a Paint Date! Let your child explore their creative side by creating a masterpiece you’ll be proud to put on the fridge (or post on your Insta). You’ll create a Valentine themed Canvas painting (a downloadable template will be provided) and you’ll also do Paper Arts with Hearts! Share some love with your art, register now on hisawyer.com.

Make It A Pizza Night!

This class is fun for all ages, and you can get the whole family involved! Your family will learn how to make a homemade, pizza dough from scratch and top it with their favorite sauce, cheese, and creative toppings to create their own heart shaped custom pizza. A special treat for creating a Valentine’s Day memory with the family. Join the family fun on hiSawyer.com. Sing & Stretch Yoga! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with some fun for the little ones in your life! In this class, created especially for toddlers and preschoolers, you’ll bond over some Valentine’s Day-inspired yoga poses, stretches and sing-a-longs. Register your little yogi on hisawyer.com. Fall In Love With Arts & Crafts Have your child create memorable keepsakes with this children only Valentine’s Day crafting class! Perfect for gifting for a the special someone in your child’s life, such as a teacher, sibling, family member or bestie. Learn more on hisawyer.com.

Dance Your Heart Out

In this FREE class, your child will get to burn off some energy and dance the day away with some Creative Ballet. This energetic and exciting journey through singing and dancing will have your child celebrating the meaning of love with a high energy DANCE PARTY, including favorites such as: Freeze Dance, Name That Song, Scavenger Hunts, and more! Join the fun on hisawyer.com

Take a Treasure Trunk Adventure

This magical, love-filled virtual Valentine’s Day adventure will have your child on the hunt for a very special valentine inside our treasure trunk. Your kiddos will join engaging teaching artists on an interactive, imaginative journey in search of a Magical Mailbox, so that they can spread love and kindness to all their friends, near and far! Join the hunt on hisawyer.com.

Don’t miss these and other great virtual classes guaranteed to put a fun back into family. For a limited time you can earn 20% OFF your first Sawyer class signup by using code SAWYERNEW.