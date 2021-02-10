CBD Just Got “Disney-fied”– Try Tribe’s Tropical CBD Dole Whip

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you’ve ever been to a Disney theme park, then you know just how many tempting treats there are to try. From savory turkey legs to salty pretzels, Disney Parks sure knows how to satisfy everyone’s taste buds!

However, of all the iconic Disneyland snacks, Dole Whip is unquestionably the “sweetest.” By some estimates, Disney sells up to one million of these non-dairy soft-serves every year…so, it’s safe to say this delish drink is a pretty big deal.

Thankfully, you don’t have to fly to Anaheim to sip a refreshing Dole Whip. Below, we’ll share a dazzling Dole Whip rendition that’s sure to bring a little “Disney magic” to your home. Oh yeah, and please don’t forget to add a pinch of Tribe’s “pixie dust” (aka our citrus-flavored CBD oil!) to make this “enchanted” Tiki drink sparkle!

CBD Dole Whip Recipe

Pineapple will always remain the authentic choice for Dole Whip recipes, but don’t let that stop you from experimenting. Indeed, the Walt Disney Company frequently releases trendy renditions on this popular drink. In recent years, the company has unveiled raspberry, strawberry, and orange-flavored Dole Whips. There’s even a watermelon Dole Whip now debuting in Walt Disney World.

So, if you’re not a fan of pineapple for whatever reason, there are plenty of ways you could experiment with this recipe. Go ahead and try whatever fruit combinations suit your fancy.

You could even throw in a dollop of ice cream for extra…creaminess! Sure, the original Dole Whip is non-dairy, but Mickey Mouse can’t stop you from messing around with these specs.

Ingredients

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz coconut milk

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Add ingredients to a blender and blitz until you achieve a smooth consistency

Once your mix is smooth, serve as a shake or transfer to the freezer

After 30 minutes in the freezer, pour the pineapple mixture into a piping bag with a 1M tip

Use your piping bag to create the iconic “whipped” pattern

Interestingly, it’s technically illegal to enjoy our refreshing CBD Dole Whip in the Magic Kingdom. Believe it or not, CBD is on the list of “banned substances” in Walt Disney World. In fact, Disney authorities recently arrested a grandma for carrying a doctor’s-approved CBD oil onto Disney property.

As of today, SeaWorld is the only Orlando theme park where you could legally use Tribe CBD oil. Despite Florida’s relaxed CBD laws, both Disney World and Universal Orlando don’t allow these products in their parks.

Unfortunately, since CBD is often conflated with “cannabis,” many businesses are wary about this cannabinoid. Hopefully, as more people learn the distinctions between hemp and marijuana, CBD won’t carry as much stigma.

