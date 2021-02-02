Star Glow Up! Date Night Ideas for the Valentine In Your Life

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make this Valentine’s Day an evening to remember! These glamorous essentials will prep you for an extra-special Valentine’s Day.

Say It With Humor

Laughter is the best medicine. Say you love that special someone with a humorous touch. Love You This Much Funny Valentine’s Day Card. $3.69 on Hallmark.com.

Make A Beautiful Impression

With this Purple Oval Amethyst Pendant. $69 on jtv.com/express

Gift the Gift of Pampering

The Relaxing Body Duo Set, $92 on us.payot.com.

A Card For Sending Big Love

A card perfect for sending all of the feels this Valentine’s Day. Big Hair, Big Heart Valentine’s Day Card. $3.99 on Hallmark.com.

For The Chocolate Lover In Your Life

Who can resist something sweet on Valentine’s Day? Hotel Chocolat brings the oohs and aahs with their decadent collection of chocolates and confections. If you want to really wow the chocolate lover in your life, the brand also has their own hot chocolate machine line called The Velvetiser, which creates barista-grade hot chocolate using real chocolate flakes in the comfort of your own home! Straight from the Heart, $74.95 on HotelChocolat.com

Ignite the Mood With A Sexy Scent

Ignite the passion with Costa Azzura by Tom Ford. $134 ontomford.com.

Pajamas Never Looked So Good

Raise the ‘meow’ factor for that special someone. This satin pajama set features a black and red, heart leopard print, a tie front crop top and shorts with side slits. LEOPARD HEART PAJAMA SET. $39.99 on 3wishes.com.

A Chemical-Free Solution For The Make-Up Lover

Limited edition “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” MakeUp Eraser 7-Day set will erase all your makeup with just water! Reusables and machine-washable, the set includes one mini for every day of the week! $25 for the 7-Day Set in Ulta Beauty Stores or Ulta.com.

For Making Her Blush

Say it with Chanel. Fleurs De Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo, $70 on chanel.com.

Inspire Lasting Love

Make their heart a-flutter with this perfect anniversary, Valentine’s Day or just because gift. This jar contains 52 weekly date night ‘tickets’, each printed with a different idea for spending time together. From the fun to the sexy, you’ll get make date night special all year long. A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar. $19.99 on Hallmark.com.

Make It Smoking Hot

With this Candle & Match set from Cardsome x GiftMeChic. $80, on giftmechiccom.

Stuck Together Like PB&J

Show how inseparable you are for that special someone in your life. This irresistible gift is perfect for showing appreciation to the lover or bestie in your life. Better Together Peanut Butter and Jelly Magnetic Plush, 5″. $14.99 on Hallmark.com.

Create Special Memories With Handmade Arts & Crafts

Virtual learning platform Sawyer provides the ability for your child to learn how to make adorable Valentine Day gifts, from the comfort and safety of your own home. Perfect for raising the spirit of a teacher, neighbor, family member or special someone, your child will learn how to make homemade, heartfelt gifts. Plus there’s fun family activities like yoga, music, dance and more! Explore the variety of free and small fee classes at hisawyer.com.

For A Toast To Celebrate

Celebrate life and toast to that special someone with a Mayacamas’ Hill Block Chardonnay. $85 on mayacamas.com.