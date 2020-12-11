Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Branded Content

Star Hot Sheet: The Products That Are Sizzling With Star Power This Week

By ,

Hot Sheer

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (10489772qh) Olivia Culpo The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Dec 2019

Hot Holiday Treat

Cap’n Crunch’s Christmas Crunch is sure to get you into the festive spirit! The fun red and green holiday shapes are guaranteed to make your family smile — and you too! For a suggested retail price of $3.35. capncrunch.com.

Capn Crunch

Hot Self-Care

Give yourself some extra TLC with OHME’s Sleep and Destress Nourishing Body Creams. The two rich lotions deeply moisturize skin while each contains a soothing aromatherapy scent — lavender in Sleep and eucalyptus in Destress — that helps promote restful zzz’s and relaxation. $7.99 each, available at CVS

OHME

Hot Decor

Turn your Instagram or Facebook feed into an at-home art gallery with Mixtiles! After uploading your photos, you’ll receive the peel-and-stick pictures within about a week. They serve as sweet presents for grandparents, pet lovers, newlyweds and more! Available in different sizes starting at $12 each. Visit mixtiles.com or download the Mixtiles app.

Mix Tiles

Hot Accessory

Searching for the perfect gift for your fashionista friend? Take a cue from Olivia Culpo and snag a stylish bag from Haist Designs! Our favorite is the Le Troisi.me Clutch, which also doubles as an everyday crossbody. It can fit notepads, a 13” inch laptop and more WFH necessities. Bonus: Add an extra chic touch by attaching one of the brand’s Evviva Adjustable Straps. From $120, haistdesigns.com.

Purse

Hot Drink: Paloma de Jima

Happy Hour, anyone? Channel your inner cocktail connoisseur with this refreshing concoction that will have you dreaming of the tropics.

Drink

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 oz agave syrup

2 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

3/4 oz lemon juice

2 oz ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice

Ruby grapefruit or blood orange slice for garnish

Salt or spicy seasoning (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

  • Add Agave, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and fresh lemon juice in a mixing tin and shake
  • Pour rocks glass over ice, and top with ruby grapefruit or blood orange juice
  • Garnish with a slice of grapefruit or blood orange
  • Rim the glass w/ lemon juice and salt or spicy seasoning for an extra kick

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE