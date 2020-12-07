The Ultimate Gift for the Hot Chocolate Lover in Your Life

What’s cozier on a cold winter’s night than sitting on the couch, binging your favorite holiday movies (or getting lost in a deep read) with a decadent cup of hot cocoa? Like the kind you get at the fanciest A-List, five-star hotels. Well, think about the best hot chocolate you’ve ever had, and now imagine making it in the comfort of your own home!

Introducing the Velvetiser, a barista-grade hot chocolate wonder-machine that cranks out the melt-in-your-mouth cocoa of your dreams you’ve been longing for, in less than a few minutes. No extra time spent at the stove carefully whisking milk into a froth, the Velvetiser allows you to choose your preferred chocolate (hello, salted caramel, looking at you!), choose your milk (plant-based, or even water if you so prefer) and at the press of a button you’re whisked away to a magical land of chocolatey goodness.

Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, and engineered by Dualit, this chic holiday must-have is such a hit (count Nikki Hilton among many of its adoring fans), that the original production run has already sold out! But lucky for you, the brand is now accepting pre-orders, making it the perfect gift for the hot chocolate lover in your life.

With a removable whisk and non-stick coating, cleanup is easy – giving you more time to cozy up with a binge-sesh (or a book) and spending less time cleaning up a mess in your kitchen.

For a special time, you can get 15% off your first order, exclusively at us.hotelchocolat.com.