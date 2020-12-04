The Perfect Gift for the Chocolate Lover in Your Life

Share this festive green tube with friends, family, teachers or keep it for yourself! The elegant packaging and fan-favorite truffles make it a perfect holiday offering for the chocolate lover in your life.

Available at food, drug, mass and grocery retailers for a limited time. The ready-to-gift chocolate truffles are also available online until Dec. 25 in the Dove Chocolate and Amazon Handmade holiday shop at www.amazon.com/unwrapchange. In this virtual holiday shop, which aims to support women in business this holiday season, shoppers can browse handmade gifts created by small, women-owned businesses, purchase DOVE Chocolate products and learn about the inspiring stories of the women behind the products.

DOVE Silky Smooth Dark Chocolate Truffles Holiday Gift Tin, available on Amazon.com.