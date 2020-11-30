Turn Up the Heat With This Fiery Manicure Look From Japonesque

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Feel the chill? It might be time to freshen up that everyday look with an of-the-moment mani that is anything but mundane. Bold enough to withstand an extra-long sleeve or a chunky sweater, this fiery manicure pays tribute to the inner siren that resides underneath all those layers.

Ideal for the do-it-yourself mani pro, this easy to create manicure will turn up the heat with a few craft store items and Japonesque beauty tools.

Before you get started ensure your nails are polish-ready with these tips.

Cuticle Care:

First push back and clean cuticles with the Japonesque Nail Tool ($4.98 on Walmart.com). Its sharp flat edge expertly scrapes away the excess skin around cuticles for a smooth clean surface.

Then remove the lifted cuticle with the Velvet Touch Manicure Nipper ($12.98 on Walmart.com). The ultra sharp blades meticulously nip away any excess skin.

Nail Shaping:

Shorter nails continue to be the trend and look great with this Fire Effect. Once trimmed to the desired length, smooth the edges with a nail file. The Nail Perfecting Trio ($7.97 on Walmart.com) has everything you need to expertly get the job done – and has a pretty sparkle finish as a bonus.

Now that your nails are ready, here’s how to get this fiery look!

Get The Look:

Besides your manicure tools and a great red polish, you’ll need foil and foil adhesive which can be picked up at your local craft store.

1. Apply base coat and let dry. Apply two coats of polish and let dry.

2. Apply a thin even layer of foil adhesive to the tips of the nails and let dry to a matte finish.

3. Crumple a piece of adhesive foil and using a tweezer, lightly blot over the tip of the nail only. It will stick to the adhesive creating the crackle effect.

PRO tip: Japonesque’s Pro Performance Slant Tweezer ($5.98 on Walmart.com) is ideal for foil application.

4. Seal with your favorite top coat. Hint: Use a light touch so you don’t smear the foil.

For more inspiration visit Japonesque on Instagram: @Japonesque.