The Ramos Gin Fizz often ranks as one of the most annoying cocktails to make. Why? Well, since this drink calls for heavy cream, bartenders have to use all their strength to shake it properly. However, if you could put up with this added aggravation, you will be rewarded with a fantastically frothy cocktail.

For extra fun, we’ve added a pinch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this creamy concoction. After shaking for so long, you deserve the added relaxation our high-quality CBD could provide.

CBD Ramos Gin Fizz Recipe

Like all recipes in the fizz family, a traditional Ramos Gin Fizz calls for one egg white. Contrary to popular belief, this ingredient doesn’t add any “eggy flavors” to your cocktail. Instead, bartenders use egg whites to create a distinctive foamy head.

As we mentioned in our previous CBD NY Sour post, there’s always a slight risk of salmonella poisoning when using a raw egg. For your safety, please only use high-quality, fresh eggs in these recipes. If you don’t feel comfortable using an egg, you could substitute with the liquid from a can of chickpeas. Don’t believe us? Google “aquafaba” to find out more!

Ingredients

½ oz lime juice

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz gin

½ oz heavy cream

Egg white

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Two dashes of orange flower water

Club soda

Directions

Separate the yolk from a fresh egg and pour the egg white into a cocktail shaker

Add lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, gin, and heavy cream

Dry shake for about 30 – 40 seconds

Add one medium-sized ice cube to your cocktail shaker

Shake until you can’t hear the ice cube anymore (at least one minute)

Pour into a well-chilled Collins glass

Open a bottle of cold club soda and pour it in the center of your drink

Top with orange flower water and Tribe CBD oil

There are many contradictory techniques on how to “properly” shake a Ramos Gin Fizz. For instance, some bartenders will tell you to shake with ice first, strain, and then dry shake for about a minute. By contrast, we recommend going in the reverse method. There are two main reasons we prefer this technique:

The ice will dilute in the shaker, which chills your drink and helps make the heavy cream extra frothy.

You don’t have to think about how long you’ve been shaking; simply wait until you can’t hear the ice anymore!

Of course, our recommendations aren’t written in stone. Please feel free to try different shaking techniques to find what works best for you.

