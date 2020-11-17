A List of Impressive Health Benefits of CBD for Pets

This article was originally published by Hemp CBD Pet. To view the original article, click here.

As cannabidiol (CBD) is found to be effective for animals, a lot of people are now using this compound for treating different diseases in their pets and also for keeping them healthy. CBD has proven to provide a large number of health benefits for humans, and studies suggest that these benefits are also reciprocated in animals too.

The use of CBD for pets is now greatly increasing, as this compound is becoming a natural substitute for medications that are used to treat different pet diseases. The following is a list of important health conditions in pets that CBD can help to treat.

Pain

Pain in pets can occur because of a lot of reasons, and it can adversely affect the health of your pets. You might have noticed that their movements have slowed down or they have lost their appetite. But now CBD can become a relief for them by reducing the pain caused by different reasons.

Studies suggest that the ability of CBD to interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors plays a great role in relieving pain. In addition to this, CBD can prevent the absorption of a compound called anandamide by the body. This compound has the ability to reduce the sensation of pain. The presence of high levels of anandamide in the bloodstream can contribute to pain relief.

CBD is also found to relieve inflammation, hence, it can control pain caused by inflammation in different parts of your pet’s body. Therefore, CBD can be of great help for your pets to get relief from pain and different problems caused by it.

Seizures

Your pets can experience seizures that are caused by a varied range of reasons including hereditary diseases, head damage, kidney and liver problems, idiopathic epilepsy and brain malignancy. CBD is approved by the FDA for treating different seizures associated with epilepsy. Hence, they can be a cure for your pets for controlling seizures associated with different diseases. This compound can also be helpful in reducing tremors, spasms and tics in animals.

It is found that giving CBD for pets with seizures was helpful in reducing the intensity and frequency of these seizures. Also, the interaction of this compound with the endocannabinoid system can reduce neurotoxicity associated with seizures.

CBD might be helpful in managing spasticity that occurs as a result of multiple sclerosis and tremors and tics associated with Tourette’s syndrome.

It is believed that seizures are a result of the rapid and uncontrolled firing of neurons inside the brain. Preliminary research conducted for finding the effectiveness of CBD for seizures suggests that CBD can be useful in restoring order to these neurons, hence, it will cause them to fire normally. Therefore, CBD can prevent the onset of seizures.

Anxiety

Anxiety might affect any pet and it can lead to different health problems in them. Pets may develop anxiety, stress and even certain phobias. The common symptoms of anxiety in pets include aggression, persistent barking, tremors and chewing furniture, shoes, etc. As CBD is effective for controlling anxiety, it can reduce different symptoms associated with this mental disorder.

Medications that are commonly used for anxiety usually target a specific type of serotonin receptors in the body which is known as 5-HT1A. By targeting these receptors, such medications can be useful for boosting serotonin levels temporarily inside the brain. This might be helpful in improving the mood and help in reducing fear and anxiety.

Researchers indicate that the effect of CBD might be in a similar way. This compound may also temporarily increase the serotonin levels in the brain thereby producing the same effects given by anti-anxiety medicines. It can effectively control different mental disorders like stress, anxiety, etc. and the symptoms associated with them in your pets.

Nausea

Nausea and vomiting is a common problem that can affect your pets. It can lead to different health problems including dehydration, fatigue, rapid weight loss, decreased appetite, etc. Even though there are different medications available for these diseases, they come with a lot of side effects. The common side effects associated with such medications include diarrhea, strong sedation, excessive drooling, lack of appetite, lethargy, hypotension, and more.

But now CBD can replace these medicines and can become a great cure for nausea and vomiting. Therefore, many pet owners are giving CBD for controlling these diseases rather than prescription medicines.

Cancer

Cancer is a fatal disease which can even cause the death of your pet if left undetected. It might need chemotherapy in pets for controlling the growth of cancer. But this treatment creates a large number of side effects including vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fatigue, tiredness, lethargy, etc.

Some research and studies suggest that CBD might be able to control the growth of cancer cells. It can also be effective in controlling different side effects related to chemotherapy. Hence, CBD is now becoming a potent natural treatment for cancer in pets.

CBD is useful for treating a large number of diseases in pets. Different CBD benefits for pets have now attracted many pet owners towards this compound. Hence, they are now giving CBD for pets instead of other prescribed medications.