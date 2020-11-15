Ditch the Makeup Wipe — This Eraser Is Your Next Beauty Secret

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two words for you: pure magic. That pretty much sums up this next level “how did we live without it” must have. The Original MakeUp Eraser is kind of ingenious, why? Because with just a bit of water it removes even the most determined concealer, foundation, long-lasting lipstick, and even waterproof mascara. All without any eye irritation. Plus, something both your wallet and Mother Nature would approve of, it is reusable. No more trash baskets full of makeup wipes. Simply toss it in the washing machine and it comes out clean.

The future of makeup remover is here!

Removes makeup with just water

No need to buy makeup wipes, cotton balls, or oils ever again

One MakeUp Eraser equals 3600 makeup wipes

No more eye irritation

Helping the planet by eliminating waste from landfills & oceans

Perfect for applying toner and removing mud masks too!

The Original MakeUp Eraser Cactus Print Set includes 1 full size, 7 minis, and 1 laundry bag. Available at Costco for just $19.99 or head over to MakeUpEraser.com to shop more styles.