A Berry Delicious Spanish Mix – CBD Sangria Recipe

This article was originally posted on Tribe CBD. To view the original CBD cocktail recipe, click here.

Even if the sun’s not shining, you could bring some summertime inside with a pitcher of sangria. OK, we’re not sure if this Spanish drink qualifies as a “cocktail,” but it’s definitely one of the most festive recipes on our blog! Be sure to serve this refreshing mix the next time you’re entertaining with friends or family.

We use fresh seasonal berries in this CBD cocktail, but feel free to add whatever fruits you most enjoy. Just don’t forget to add a few dropperfuls of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to make this traditional drink extra satisfying.

CBD Berry Sangria Recipe

There’s no right or wrong way to make sangria, but there are a few tips every home bartender should consider. First off, when you’re selecting fruit, we recommend you always go with what’s fresh. Look up what fruits are in season in your area, and be sure to stop by your local farmers’ market for the best selection.

Next, you have to consider what wine pairs best with whatever fruit you’re using. Sometimes you can find suggested food pairings on the side of your wine bottle. Many red and white wines work well in sangrias, but a few popular choices include pinot noir, zinfandel, or Riesling.

Lastly, since sangrias best known for cooling you down, it’s best to keep your sangria cold in the fridge for a minimum of four hours. Not only does this help keep your sangria well-chilled, but it also helps the fruit absorb all of those lovely wine flavors.

Ingredients

1 full bottle (750 ml) of red wine

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

2 dropperfuls of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

2 – 3 tablespoons of white or brown sugar

½ cup brandy

Directions

After washing and slicing your fruit, add it to a large glass pitcher

Mix in red wine, sugar, brandy, and Tribe CBD oil

Leave in the fridge for at least four hours

Serve in wine glasses with a fresh fruit garnish

We should also mention many sangria drinkers like to top their drink with a little effervescence. While unflavored club soda works fine, it’s also common to use citrus-flavored seltzer water or soda. Just be sure to pour your seltzer right before serving to preserve all of those brilliant bubbles.

Need A CBD Break? Try Our Hemp Relaxation Gummies

While we’ve got berries on the brain, please don’t forget Tribe CBD now offers delicious raspberry-flavored CBD Relaxation Gummies. Each bottle of these tasty treats contains 400 mg of the highest quality hemp-derived CBD. For your safety, Tribe CBD lab-verifies all of our gummies are free of THC and have no added sugars.

Want to learn more about our CBD Relaxation Gummies? Please take a peek at this here.