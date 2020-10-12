CBD For The Aging Body: Just A Few Reasons To Give CBD A Go

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

There are many reasons people adding CBD to their daily lives, and seniors are amongst those who could possibly benefit the most. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is thought to have a multiple of potential therapeutic properties, ranging from bone health to pain management and a sleep aid. As a senior, utilizing CBD could have some positive benefits on your health and overall wellness. Although CBD is still in the early stages of research, let’s see what early studies and anecdotal evidence can tell us about the benefits of CBD for the aging body.

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in cannabis and hemp plants. It is a naturally occurring substance that can be extracted and isolated for use in products like oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, capsules, lotions and salves. Unlike its possibly better known cousin THC, the major active ingredient in marijuana, CBD is not psychoactive. While CBD is an essential component in medical marijuana, it is derived from a hemp plant or extracted from a cannabis plant with a THC threshold less than 3%. This means CBD is a component of marijuana, but it alone does not get you high. Since the 2018 Farm Bill, growing hemp has been made widely legal in the US, as long as they fall under that same THC amount.

How Could CBD Help You As A Senior?

Pain Relief

Plants have been used in alternative medicine for thousands of years, cannabis plants included. CBD is one of the naturally occurring compounds that has been found to work directly with the ECS or endocannabinoid system. This bodily system is known help regulate and maintain things like appetite, mood, pain, etc. Because of the interaction with receptors in the ECS transmitting messages to and from the brain, CBD is able to help in the number of pain and inflammation messages being sent. CBD could be helpful to seniors suffering from pain, whether it be arthritic or nerve pain. One of the best ways to get targeted pain relief could be through the use of a CBD topical. By applying directly to a troubled area, you are able to find immediate relief to a specific area or ailment.

Bone Health

Similar to CBD’s ability to block inflammation, is its potential to fight against osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is responsible for a staggering 8.9 million bone fractures annually. As our bodies naturally age, bone fragility can be a scary accompanying factor. CBD’s ability to work with the endocannabinoid system allows it to influence receptors to do their job better, metabolizing enzymes that help the skeletal system and our bones to maintain or improve in bone mass. Though research is still limited, but emerging quickly, the ways CBD is thought to interact and influence the body are promising.

Sleep Aid

Sometimes accompanying age can also be the loss of sustained regular sleep. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule with periods of deep sleep is important for health beyond just not feeling tired. Through our deep sleep phases, our brain and body is able to regenerate, eliminating free-radicals and toxins. Sleep quality can have an impact on age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s. CBD has the ability to potential extend times of deep sleep by working on with the ECS to discard of those toxins and free-radicals, bringing an overall sense of wellness. CBD can aid with sleep issues and insomnia through its ability to help in reducing stress and anxiety as well as pain, which can often be factors in lack of sleep.

Stimulates Appetite

A common and dangerous threat to older citizens is a loss of appetite, which can lead to weight loss, mental instability and tissue weakness among other things. CBD is a good alternative to its possibly better know psychoactive cousin THC, by stimulating appetite in similar ways but without the commonly associated “high” feeling. CBD will work with the body to boost appetite by calming the nervous system and digestive tract and by potentially relieving nausea.

Natural Alternative

Daily prescription medications are very common among senior citizens. Pharmaceutical companies provide seniors with a multitude of options for each and every ailment or issue, but many of these medications can come with unwanted side-effects, including addiction. Prescription drugs can be dangerous for users with extended use, generally seniors, leading to more problems like organ and tissue damage. CBD is a natural alternative that has so far shown little in the direction of side effects or addictive traits. CBD’s ability to influence the ECS is even being studied to aid in addiction treatment and therapy.

CBD is a viable option for seniors seeking relief in a variety of areas. The ability to interact and influence the human body’s endocannabinoid system makes CBD a good natural alternative for seniors to try adding to their daily life. These are just a few reasons why CBD is ideal for the aging body; there are plenty more. For more information about CBD why choosing a quality broad spectrum product is the best of both worlds for seniors, click here.