Star's Wellness Awards: The 2020 Changemakers

The biggest wellness trends for 2020 — more energy, healthier food options and boosting your immune system. The 2020 Star Wellness Award winners have that covered. Here’s a few we love, so much so, that we packed them up and shipped them to our own Hollywood “It” list.

The New Alt Drink

Soy-this, almond that. Plant-based foods and beverages have seen quite a rise in 2020, and it looks like they’re here to stay. Our new favorite is Banana Wave. This alt milk has zero calories from fat, tastes dreamy, and is smart for the planet too. Just when you thought you could not love bananas more — thank you Banana Wave. $2.99

In Search Of Energy

Some days you have infinite energy, other days not so much. For those days, here is a modern approach to energy drinks. Adrenaline Shoc is guilt-free; zero sugar, zero chemicals, zero artificial flavors and colors. Plus, it is packed with “smart energy”— green coffee beans, yerba mate, guarana and coffee fruit extracts. We are hooked. Available at stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and many others. For more information visit ashoc.com or on Instagram @ashocenergy #reachyourpeak.

Treat yourself

In the age of blowouts, dye jobs and hot air tools, weekly scalp treatments make a difference. They accelerate hair growth, invigorate roots, and balance your scalp’s pH level. We are big fans of Boost IT Scalp Tonic. Sulfate and paraben free, this scalp tonic has fifteen botanical extracts — such as coffee berry, ginseng, passion fruit, cumin seed, and more. Plus, this little adjustment to our haircare routine, really made a difference. Available at ithairproducts.com. $23.00

Give A Crop About What You Eat

There are so many reasons for a more plant-based diet, but the standard complaint is that it involves more work. Well, you haven’t met Tattooed Chef. All you do is grab one of their plant-powered packs and a balanced, better-for-you meal awaits. Try the Buddha Bowl with sweet potatoes, kale and chili coated chickpeas over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce. Yes it’s that good. Available at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, TattooedChef.com; $3.96 – $11.99

Boost That Immune System

You may or may not be a health nut, but now more than ever, it may not hurt to add some Orka Elderberry Capsules to your morning regimen. We love these ones partially because they are Vegan, but mostly because they combine zinc, elderberry & vitamin C to strengthen your immunity, helping you be at your best and healthiest. Available at orkanutrition.com; $14.99