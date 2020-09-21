Hemp Everything Keto Mini Bagels with Smoked Salmon Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A bagel with lox is a staple breakfast many go out to enjoy, but what if you could enjoy it from home, freshly removed from the oven? Read on for our Hemp Everything Bagel recipe with smoked salmon.

These keto everything bagels have an extra something included in the “everything,” with the addition of hemp hearts. Hemp hearts are packed with plant-based protein, antioxidants, fiber and Omega3s. Hemp hearts are known to help lower cholesterol and support heart-health. Adding hemp hearts to this home-made bagel recipe adds to the keto nutrition aspect by giving your body a boost in healthy fats to burn for energy.

If you want to add a little more in the area of therapeutic properties, top your completed bagel and lox with a CBD drizzle. CBD oil is thought to also aid in heart and overall health through its potent anti-inflammatory properties. Click here for some tips and tricks when it comes to cooking with CBD.

Ready in 40 minutes

Makes 6 bagels

Ingredients

BAGEL:

2 Cups blanched finely ground almond flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 cups mozzarella cheese

2 oz cream cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

EVERYTHING SEASONING:

2 tablespoons hemp hearts

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

1 tablespoon dried minced garlic

1 tablespoon dried shallots

1 tablespoon flaky sea salt

TOPPINGS:

8 oz cold smoked salmon

3 oz cream cheese

1 tablespoon capers

2 sprigs of dill and/or parsley

sea salt & pepper

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and brush the bottom with olive oil. Combine all the ingredients for the everything seasoning together in a bowl and reserve for later. For the dough, combine the almond flour, baking powder and most of the beaten eggs (saving a little for egg washing later) in another bowl. In another microwave safe bowl, melt the mozzarella and cream cheese together in the microwave for about 1 and a half minutes or so. Combine the almond flour mixture with the cheese mixture until a ball forms. Divide the dough into 6 portions and with each one, roll it out until it forms a 1 inch thick rope and connect both ends to form a bagel. Repeat with the rest. Dip each bagel into the bowl of hemp seasoning and lay it out onto the baking tray. Brush the tops with a little egg and sprinkle some more hemp seasoning and adjust the amount to your liking. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Let them rest for about 15 minutes so they are cool enough to handle. Cut each bagel in half, spread some cream cheese, place 3 or 4 capers, lay on a few pieces of smoked salmon and finally garnish with dill, sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

Tips