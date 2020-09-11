We Heart WE tv: Reality Check - Bridezillas

Emmy winner Loni Love hosts the 13th season of Bridezillas, and with these brides-to-be, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll actually make it down the aisle!
Jessica and Roxanne are budget-blind, causing major conflict with their fiancés — and their finances. Stacy plans to celebrate both her birthday and wedding on the same day, while Nigerian princess Tosin demands a celebration fit for royalty. Can love conquer all? Watch as Loni brings you the most over-the-top weddings yet!
Season 13 of Bridezillas premieres Thur., Sept. 24, at 10 PM ET on WE tv.