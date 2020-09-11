Bridezillas is Back!

The word bridezilla has become part of the pop-culture lexicon. Simply saying the word conjures up images of diva-like brides, throwing tantrums at whatever and whoever crosses their path as they seek nothing less than perfection. Well, we’re excited to announce that the show that put the word into the mainstream is back, and it’s more bougie than ever!

Emmy Award winning TV personality and comedienne, Loni Love, hosts the return of Bridezillas premiering Thursday, September 24th at 10/9c, exclusively on WE tv.

Get ready to clear your Thursday night calendar, cause this season features an unforgettable lineup of big budget weddings and bad-ass brides who will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!

Just check out this teaser of the upcoming season to meet some of the new brides who will be bringing more drama to your Thursday nights.

Jessica

Jessica’s wedding is proving to be a bit extra, just like her personality. With multiple wedding dresses planned for the evening, the demanding bride is causing drama with her bridesmaids, not to mention blowing past her wedding budget by a cool $20,000. Will groom-to-be Sean stand for the diva’s antics come wedding day or will wedded bliss win out?

Stacy

The 37-year old registered nurse from Houston, TX got engaged after just 2 months of meeting her handsome groom-to-be Russell and is planning a wedding on the same day as her birthday. A birthday party and an expensive wedding rolled into one day? What could possibly go wrong with that?

Roxanne

It’s a fairy tale wedding for Roxanne and Todd, who met while working as correction officers on the notorious Rikers Island. Their wedding takes place at the historic Oheka Castle on Long Island, NY, so you know big bucks are being spent. But does groom-to-be Todd know exactly how much the lavish affair is costing the couple?

Don’t miss these unforgettable moments and over-the-top brides on this season of Bridezillas, premiering Thursday, September 24th at 10/9c, exclusively on WE tv.