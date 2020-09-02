Would CBD Benefit Your Elderly Dog?

This article was originally posted on CBD Candy. To view the original article, click here.

CBD has earned the title of being a versatile herbal medication that does not restrict its benefits to merely the bipedal, but the four-legged best critters who we lovingly call our best friends. They have much to gain from this life-saving natural drug, and it is because of this reason that the demand for CBD products and CBD use has gone through the roof. If you didn’t know, you can use CBD for pets.

You may be noticing that your dogs are past the golden years, and nearing the sunset days. You may see them moving slower, or responding slower to things. They aren’t as active and jumpy as they used to be the minute you reach out for the dog leash to head out to the local dog park. It may be a painful time for dogs and for us to see them go through that, but thankfully there is a way for making the ‘sunset’ stay more pleasurable…all with the help of CBD.

How CBD Works It Magic

The link that connects dogs, humans and just about all mammals is the titular Endocannabinoid system or the ECS. The ECS is a system that is a two-way communication link between all of the systems in the human body. That means that everything from memory, cardiovascular to the endocrine and digestive system is covered under it. CBD use interacts with the ECS, which in turn allows exerting a reaction with the rest of the bodily systems.

Issues With Mobility

As age sets in, much like humans, dogs too suffer from aching joints and painful inflammations. CBD oil can help in reducing swelling and inflammation, as CBD is known to be a potent anti-inflammatory that helps ease mobility issues that may plague elderly dogs. If your pets suffer from arthritis and severe joint pain, then it would be a smarter option to make use of it every day.

Helps Promote Better Sleep

Pets become restless when they fail to get good sleep. As they age, their ability to catch quality sleep drops. CBD use allows such dogs to drift into a relaxed yet deep state of sleep. This will keep them energized and action-ready for the next day.

Helps Manage Weight Issues

Including CBD oil into their routine will help in stimulating their appetite. Elderly pets generally eat less or may refuse to eat at all. Not just that, but CBD also reduces the feelings of queasiness and nausea that may unnecessarily set in.