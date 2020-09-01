Raw. Real. Unfiltered. TV One's Uncensored

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You know their names. You see their faces everywhere. But how well do you really know the stories of your favorite celebrities?

Get ready to go behind the scenes and into the private lives of some of your favorite celebrities with TV One’s autobiographical series UNCENSORED. The top-rated edgy docu-series returns for its third season, premiering on Sunday, September 6, at 10 PM ET/9C.

The highly-anticipated new season boasts a brand new roster of talent including actor Larenz Tate, actor Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick, actress/singer Jenifer Lewis and actress/choreographer/director Debbie Allen.

This season also includes five bonus episodes including:

UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic

UNCENSORED: Scandals

UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop

UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood

and UNCENSORED: Big Break for even more intimate revelations from their favorite celebrities.

Taped pre-COVID-19, each riveting episode delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of high profile celebrities as they reveal their own stories, in their own words. TV One will also launch a weekly UNCENSORED pre-show digital series on www.tvone.tv featuring informative and humorous commentary from the voices behind the popular Bossip.com headlines.

Each week, the hosts will discuss the featured celebrity and provide sneak previews of the upcoming UNCENSORED episode.

Each pre-show will be available on TV One’s YouTube channel.