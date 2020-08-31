CBD & Coffee: Perk Up Your Morning Routine

For some people, their relationship with coffee can be a bit of a complicated one. Many turn to coffee as the start to their daily morning routine, but coffee can come with some unpleasant side-effects from the caffeine. But breaking up with your go to pick-me-up isn’t necessary, and we have CBD to thank for that!

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of many compounds found in cannabis sativa and hemp plants. Often times confused with its psychoactive cousin THC, cannabidiol can provide personal benefits without the “high” associated with THC. As our knowledge surrounding CBD and its many potential therapeutic benefits grows, so does the number of ways you can consume it. Since the 2018 Farm Bill passed, allowing for hemp to be cultivated in the US as long as the threshold of THC is under 0.3% has increased the market and made CBD flourish, so you reap the benefits too.

CBD oils and tinctures, gummies and edibles, lotions and creams – are all common methods of consumption and application. One unique way to take you dose of CBD that is gaining popularity is though CBD-infused coffee. A new twist on an old favorite, that could actually solve the rocky relationship of coffee and caffeine.

CBD-Infused Coffee

Coffee infused with CBD may sound like a complicated endeavor, but it’s actually quite simple and can be easily made at home. Cannabidiol can go well with just about any coffee beverage, whether you prefer a traditional roast, an ice blended drink, cold brew or any type of latte in between. CBD can be infused during the roasting process or added as a CBD oil after your coffee is prepared. By adding a dropper full of your favorite CBD oil to your morning cup of Joe, you may experience the benefits of CBD plus no side-effects from the caffeine.

CBD and coffee can be thought of as almost a sort of balancing act. Coffee can be a potent stimulant that provides energy as caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and increases alertness. But with that comes the possibility for over doing it. Too much coffee and caffeine can lead to jitters, increased heart rate, and even anxiety.

On the flip side, CBD is known for its relaxing capabilities. The sense of calm and well-being often associated with CBD, along with cannabidiol’s anti-inflammatory properties, can aid in the direction of pain relief as well. CBD has even been though to help promote restful sleep, so combining it with caffeine may level out the two’s active ingredients and properties. By infusing coffee with CBD, you are able to grasp the energizing benefits of caffeine while they are balanced by the relaxing effects of CBD. This leaves you with a level head and an alert, yet tranquil way to begin your day or add a boost throughout.

How To Make CBD Coffee At Home

First thing is first, grab your usual coffee making utensils, whether it’s a French press and grounds, or your machine and whole beans. Simply prepare your favorite coffee beverage as you normally would, then add in your choice of CBD oil. One dropper full is typically one dose, so use our tincture according to how you typically dose you CBD. Use a spoon to mix together your drink, or better yet use a frother or blender to really combine the oil with your coffee beverage. For a great CBD oil to try in your morning cup of coffee, click here.