Keto Paleo Almond Flour Hemp Heart Crackers

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

We have all heard the hype surrounding keto and paleo diets. These tasty little home-made crackers combine the two, and are the perfect snack for any given day. Read on for a simple, yet delicious recipe for home-made almond flour hemp heart crackers.

A paleo diet usually includes mostly lean meats, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds – foods that were obtainable one day by hunting and gathering, and need to processing. A keto diet is low-carb and high-fat, which helps to lower blood sugar and insulin levels while shifting the body’s metabolism to a state called ketosis. This state allows your body to efficiently burn fat for energy.

Using almond flour and hemp hearts in this recipe ups the protein content while keeping carbs low, giving your body an ideal palate of burnable energy. Almond flour is an ideal alternative to regular wheat flour, providing a gluten-free option as well as a heart-healthy low cholesterol baking ingredient. Similarly, hemp hearts are loaded with vitamins, fiber and plant protein. They are high in amino acids and healthy Omega-3s, which also makes them an ideal carrier for adding CBD oil to your recipes.

Follow the steps below for your new favorite crackers – crunchy, tasty and with an added aspect of health! Snack on.

Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 8 people

Ingredients

2 cups blanched finely ground almond flour

6 tablespoons hemp hearts

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 large eggs, beaten

Maldon sea salt

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350F Mix all the measured ingredients in a bowl to form a dough Depending on how big your sheet pans are, work in batches. Take half of the dough and sandwich in between two pieces of parchment paper sprayed with oil to help it not stick. With a rolling pin, flatten the dough into a large rectangle about 1/8th inch thick. Take the top sheet off and slide the flattened unbaked cracker dough onto a sheet pan and sprinkle with maldon salt. Using a pizza wheel cutter, cut 1 inch by 1 inch cracker squares whilst leaving the big rectangle intact. Repeat with the rest of the dough. Bake the crackers on the middle rack of the oven for about 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for about 10 minutes and serve with your favorite dip!

