Is Charlotte’s Web CBD Legit? A Brand Spotlight on Charlotte’s Web

Real Tested CBD is known for efforts in bringing information about the CBD products for not only established brands, but the budding brands in the niche. We fuel our passion through the zest of our clients, asking us for updates on what is happening in the CBD universe and what products are the most legitimate. Thanks to the laws in the US that allow legal production of CBD products for health and research, there are some premier products on the market, but it’s important to know what you are shopping for to ensure the best purchase. Is Charlotte’s Web CBD legit? Find out by reading the reviews of some Charlotte’s Web CBD products from Real Tested CBD below!

We at Real Tested CBD run all the products through lab tests and present everything in black and white for our readers. This way, our consumers get to find out what product they are getting and if it is worth getting at all. Today, we review Charlotte’s Web and its CBD products that include balms, creams, tincture, edibles, and capsules.

Here is a review of all products of Charlotte’s Web that we tested.

Charlotte’s Web’s Hemp Infused Balm

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

This hemp-infused balm by Charlotte’s web comes with 150 mg of botanical blend hemp extract. It has a soothing scent, and we found no traces of pesticides and solvents in the mix. Moreover, it contains all the goodness of CBD at 107.2 mg per pack. It also contains THC at 4.69 mg and CBC at 4.48 mg per package. However, our test results indicate that the total CBD levels were lower than those claimed on the label.

Charlotte’s Web’s Canine Hemp Infused Balm

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

This Canine hemp-infused balm is for adult dogs with 450 mg of hemp extract. However, our test results show the CBD levels are half the quantity of what the label claims. It does contain a decent CBD quantity still along with other beneficial cannabinoids. The CBC and THC levels are at 8.67 mg and 5.53 mg per package; whereas, CBD levels are at 224.28 mg per package with no sign of pesticides or solvents.

Charlotte’s Web’s Hemp Infused Cream

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

This hemp-infused skin cream comes with 750 mg of hemp extract. It does contain some CBD goodness, but our test results indicate these levels to be lower than the label’s claims. It has 19.1 mg of CBC and 14.63 mg of THC, which can be very useful to relax. Plus, there is 328.74 of CBD packed in this product.

Charlotte’s Web’s CBD Isolate

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

Wow, this CBD isolate tincture by Charlotte’s web is one of our favorites. It delivers 20 mg of CBD per drop, and our test results indicate that this tincture contains more CBD than the label claims, which is a good thing as it increases the effectiveness of this product. The CBD levels are a whopping 782.81 mg per package. However, there are no traces of any other cannabinoids in the tincture, and there are no solvents or pesticides.

Charlotte’s Web’s Hemp Extract

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

This Web Hemp extract tincture is an excellent CBD product that is true to its label claims. We would say a great job! It offers 12 mg of pure CBD extract that offers other beneficial cannabinoids present in all-natural hemp extract used in this product. It contains THC, CBC, and CBG at 17.87 mg, 17.65 mg, and 3.11 mg per package, respectively. The total quantity of CBD per package is 533.8 mg, with no trace of pesticides or solvents.

Charlotte’s Web’s Plant-Based Cannabinoids

Image Source: Real Tested CBD

This is another tincture that made to our review list. This plant-based mint chocolate flavored tincture offers 60 mg of cannabinoids from hemp extract per 1 ml. Our test results found the levels of CBD above the label’s claim by 300 mg. This product also claims to come from full-spectrum hemp extract, and our results found it to be accurate as it contains THC, CBC, and CBG cannabinoids at 48.38 mg, 109.1 mg and 22.98 mg respectively and the CBD per pack is a whopping 2117.74 mg.