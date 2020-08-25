Beauty Goals: How to Achieve an Endless Summer Manicure

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we transition into colder seasons, it’s safe to predict that fall nail colors will also shift to darker colors. But why not keep a bit of summer alive with a fall nail look that gives a nod to summer with bold flowers and is easy to create at home?

Celebrity nail technician Hang Nguyen, who’s known for setting nail trends, created this whimsical look that’s super simple to recreate at home.

GET THE LOOK:

Apply base coat, two coats of polish and top coat. Let dry. Dip the pointed end of the Velvet Touch Nail Tool into polish. Gently dot the color onto the nail. Clean the nail tool and dip into a new color Gently dot the color next to the first dot; repeat in a circular pattern to create the flower effect Let dry and apply another top coat.

The first step in any manicure is to shape the nails and clean the cuticles. Japonesque has a great collection of professional-quality nail tools that are perfect for a DIY manicure.

Japonesque Power Duo Nipper and Clipper — It comes in a pretty rose gold finish and has hand-sharpened blades that cut nails and remove hangnails with precision. Available at Target or Target.com.

Japonesque Salon Boards easily shape your nails and last forever — and the padding helps protect the surrounding skin from getting scratched. Available at Target and Target.com.

Japonesque Velvet Touch Nail Tool — A must-have for every nail DIYer, this versatile nail tool from the Velvet Touch Pedicure Essential Duo pushes back cuticles, cleans nails and serves as a secret weapon for creating nail art. Available at Target or Target.com.